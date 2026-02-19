Lincoln Investment President and Chief Operating Officer Kathy Leckey Joins Financial Services Institute 2026 Board of Directors

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Investment Planning, LLC (Lincoln Investment) announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Kathy Leckey will join the Financial Services Institute (FSI) Board of Directors for 2026.

FSI is the leading advocacy organization for independent financial services firms and independent financial advisors. The FSI Board helps guide the organization's strategic priorities, policy positions, and industry engagement as firms and advisors navigate regulatory, technological and market-driven change.

Kathy Leckey, President and Chief Operating Officer

Leckey joins four additional newly elected directors, as announced by FSI on January 13, 2026. Her appointment reflects her deep industry experience, commitment to advisor support and leadership within the financial services industry.

"I'm humbled by the opportunity to represent financial services independent advisors and firms in such a highly regulated environment through the lens of the Board at FSI," said Kathy Leckey, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lincoln Investment. "I look forward to working with FSI and my fellow Board members to advocate for policies that protect investor choice, strengthen the advisor-client relationship and support the long-term health of our profession."

"As we look ahead to 2026, FSI remains focused on advocating for policies that protect advisor independence, support investor choice and promote thoughtful innovation," said FSI President and CEO Dale Brown. "Our Board's leadership and experience are essential as we continue this important work on behalf of our members and the clients they serve. I'm grateful for the support and partnership of our Directors, and I look forward to working with them to advance our advocacy mission in the year ahead."

