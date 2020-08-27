Lincoln Investment Selects Riskalyze to Offer Firm-Wide Access to Technology

AUBURN, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskalyze today announced its enterprise agreement with Lincoln Investment (Lincoln) , a full-service broker-dealer and registered investment adviser serving nearly 360,000 investors who represent more than $41 billion in assets. The agreement will provide more than 1,000 Lincoln advisors with access to Riskalyze's risk assessment technology across different business channels.

Today, Lincoln's advisors work with solutions such as eMoney and Albridge. Together with the Riskalyze platform, the Lincoln technology stack will offer a seamless workflow of data and processes. The addition of new risk-first technology will empower the firm's advisors to work with clients in light of the market volatility experienced in the first half of 2020.

Following the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcing the Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI) guidelines on June 30, 2020, the agreement also enables Lincoln advisors to leverage Riskalyze's Reg BI products, designed to help advisors address all components of the rule, including Documentation, Care, Conflicts of Interest, and Compliance and Monitoring.

"We've long been fans of Lincoln Investment and their mission to help educators achieve their financial goals, and we could not be more excited to equip their incredible advisors with the Risk Number," said Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein. "If there's one thing 2020 has taught us, it's that every advisor needs a risk solution on their desk, and we are thrilled to support Lincoln in their advisor/client engagement, documenting Reg BI compliance, and deep portfolio analytics."

The partnership follows the announcement of Riskalyze's most recent product enhancements and the launch of Riskalyze's Fearless Week, which took place August 11-14, 2020.

"With the recent market volatility, the need to address portfolio risk with clients is as crucial as ever, and Riskalyze's technology will help us address that," said Ed Forst, Lincoln Investment CEO. "We are excited to be working with Riskalyze as their technology will serve as a great complement to our tech stack. It will enable our advisors to provide clients with thorough risk assessments and ensure that their investments are aligned efficiently."

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

About Lincoln Investment

Lincoln Investment Planning, LLC is a leading full-service independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser providing investment, wealth and retirement planning services nationwide. The company currently has more than 300 employees and over 1,000 financial advisors with 415 branches in 41 states. Lincoln Investment serves nearly 360,000 individual investors, with $41 billion in assets including over $11.2 billion in fee-based assets and provides retirement plan services to employees of more than 4,000 employers nationwide. For more information, visit www.lincolninvestment.com .

