Lincoln Nebraska's Newest and Only Apothecary and Hemp Shop

LINCOLN, Neb., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest retailer of the nationally acclaimed New Phase Blends CBD line is officially known as 'ET Apothecary & Hemp.'

CBD retailers all over the United States are moving towards New Phase Blends for their unique, and effective, approach to CBD use. Why is this place any different?

ET Apothecary & CBD/Hemp retail shop is located in Lincoln, Nebraska. It's the first and only of its kind. No tobacco. No nicotine. Only hemp-based products are found in this unique apothecary. There's something else that makes this high-end retailer special.

This location is 100% ethnic owned. Two ethnic women by the names of I'sha Kelley and Tamana Ayubzai run the show here, and they do an exceptional job at it. This setup is the first of its kind in Lincoln, and most likely within the State of Nebraska.

Having a licensed aesthetician on site with a private apothecary section is ground-breaking for CBD stores in Lincoln, NE. The pandemic of 2020 didn't even come close to stopping these ladies. They adapted, overcame, and developed something extraordinary.

Transparency is a must when it comes to CBD and Hemp products. For this reason, ET Apothecary & CBD/Hemp deliberately chose five of the best brands in the industry to sell. You can find New Phase Blends CBD products here, like their popular CBD based sleep aid, in addition to other high-quality product lines.

Mark your calendars for this grand opening on April 20th, 2021. This store front is located at:

121 South 27th Street

Lincoln, NE 68510

Media Contact:

I'sha Kelley

402-202-2799

[email protected]

SOURCE ET Apothecary & Hemp