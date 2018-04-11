Lincoln Partners with Superstar NE-YO for Music Series Featuring All-New Lincoln Navigator

"I'm excited to partner with Lincoln, a brand that is synonymous with style, class and luxury," said NE-YO. "Through this showcase of the Lincoln Navigator, I hope to inspire good men everywhere who are balancing career, family and identity, while leading by example to show people what it is to be a good man."

Capturing the quiet confidence of both artist and vehicle, the video's behind-the-scenes narrative is personal and up-close. On a cinematic nighttime drive through Los Angeles, both the understated elegance of Navigator along with the artistry and class of NE-YO are showcased.

NE-YO's single "Good Man" serves as the soundtrack. The artist's voiceover of his lyrics touches on the many facets of being a good man, a theme reinforced throughout as diverse settings bring out different sides of NE-YO to humanize his larger-than-life persona.

"Highlighting NE-YO's vehicle choice as a symbol of his personal growth is an ideal narrative for the 2018 Lincoln Navigator," said Jennifer Edwards, Lincoln multicultural communications manager. "His journey represents the maturity, class and quiet confidence Lincoln is known for. As his lyrics bear out, NE-YO is a new man – a good man – and the 2018 Lincoln Navigator is a completely new vehicle."

Music is an important part of Lincoln's commitment to the arts. In addition to events, concert series and more, the brand also demonstrates that commitment through its Lincoln First Listen series.

Lincoln First Listen debuted in 2016 putting the spotlight on upcoming tracks by both rising and established recording artists from behind the wheel of a Lincoln vehicle. Lincoln First Listen volume six featuring NE-YO highlights the all-new 2018 Lincoln Navigator and Revel sound system. It can be viewed here.

The all-new Lincoln Navigator was just awarded coveted Truck of the Year honors at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, the country's largest, most influential auto show. Combining modern luxury with advanced technology, the 2018 Lincoln Navigator features Lincoln Play, plus an available rear-seat entertainment system that allows passengers to stream movies, TV shows, games and other content wirelessly with compatible mobile devices.

Lincoln First Listen volume six featuring NE-YO was directed by Joshua Seftel, whose credits include work with Will Smith, Stanley Tucci, James Earl Jones, Alfre Woodard and Sarah Jessica Parker.

About The Lincoln Motor Company

The Lincoln Motor Company is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about The Lincoln Motor Company, please visit media.lincoln.com or www.lincoln.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/lincoln.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lincoln-partners-with-superstar-ne-yo-for-music-series-featuring-all-new-lincoln-navigator-300628227.html

SOURCE The Lincoln Motor Company

Related Links

http://www.lincoln.com

