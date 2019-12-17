Lincoln Public Schools Partners with Vosaic

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Public Schools (LPS), the second largest public school district in the state of Nebraska, has partnered with Vosaic to more effectively coach its teachers with video.

"As a large district with over 60 schools, our instructional coaches evaluated a number of video software solutions and found that Vosaic most closely aligned with our vision for instructional coaching at LPS," said Sarah Salem, Director of Continuous Improvement at LPS. "Instructional coaching works best when it's personalized to specific teacher needs, and Vosaic makes it really easy for our coaches to customize video feedback for each individual teacher they work with."

Instructional coaching through video is one of the most effective professional development techniques used to improve teacher practice. In many ways, video is the next iteration of providing effective professional development. "Video allows teachers and coaches to objectively look at instructional practices and make adjustments in areas that will have the most impact on student learning," continued Salem.

"Vosaic provides LPS coaches with many tools to easily, coach, record, customize, and share feedback with their teachers," said Emir Plicanic, President of Vosaic. "Our goal is to continue working with LPS in a way that will have a positive impact on their teachers' careers and improve students' learning."

About Lincoln Public Schools

Lincoln Public Schools is the second largest public school district in the state of Nebraska, located in the heart of the Great Plains. Known for its long-standing legacy of educational excellence and tradition of rigorous academic achievement, the school district of over 40,000 students is home to more than 60 schools and programs.

About Vosaic

Vosaic is a Nelnet company that provides easy-to-use video recording and analysis software for professional development, skills-based training, and research to K-12, Higher Education, Healthcare, and private sector institutions.

SOURCE Vosaic