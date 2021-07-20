Lincoln Road Global Management Announces Partnership with Brothers Paving & Concrete

Partnership Expands Fast-Growing Paving Business into Growth Markets Nationally Tweet this

"I am proud of Brothers' success to date. Our accomplishments are primarily the result of the tireless efforts of our dedicated team members and unrivaled focus on reliable customer service," said Paul Battista, "Partnering with Lincoln Road and Trivest will enable us to accelerate our growth through continued investment in our customers, employees, technology, and geographic footprint. More importantly, Lincoln Road and Trivest understand the Brothers culture and share our vison to continue building Brothers the right way – People, Partnering, Precision, and Professionalism. World-class service, while building better communities."

"Paul and his team have built a best-in-class company with a well-recognized national brand because of their strong focus on customer service and ability to consistently deliver high quality asphalt paving, concrete repair, and related maintenance services," said Jeff Magny, Founder and Managing Partner of Lincoln Road. "We're excited to support this transaction that positions Brothers to expand into attractive and new high growth geographies."

This transaction reflects Lincoln Road's active investment pace, completing its sixth deal in the last 18 months including the recent sale of Republic Fire Protection. Combined with its proven proprietary deal sourcing, and ability to form partnerships with experienced management teams of lower middle market businesses, Lincoln Road unlocks significant value and positions all stakeholders for long term growth.

Holland & Knight LLP acted as legal advisor to Lincoln Road for the investment.

About Lincoln Road Global Management

Lincoln Road Global Management is a private equity firm that invests in leading lower middle market business services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution companies. Lincoln Road has deep operational experience, emphasizes collaboration and works closely with management teams. Together we are able to help companies unlock their next phase of growth. Please visit www.lincolnroadmgmt.com for more information.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners LP, with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 350 transactions, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com.

