LINCOLN ROAD PRESIDENT ANN M. DRAKE BREAKS GROUND ON WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP CENTER DEDICATED TO INNOVATION

The Center, founded by Ann M. Drake, President of Lincoln Road Enterprises, will give women leaders an inspiring place to collaborate on finding answers to complex global challenges.

WILLIAMS BAY, Wis., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 supporters, city officials, friends, and dignitaries celebrated the start of construction on a new Women's Leadership Center in Williams Bay—a unique meeting place designed to foster high levels of creativity, collaboration, and contribution, where accomplished women will come together to incubate fresh approaches to complex challenges—in a groundbreaking ceremony on July 19, 2024.

"I know it's going to be a wonderful addition to the Village, an architectural gem, and an important resource." Post this Ann Drake, founder and President of the Women's Leadership Center at Williams Bay, shared remarks and shovels with Village officials and representatives from Studio Gang, OLIN and Pepper Construction.

"We like to say, 'Tomorrow starts here," said Ann M. Drake, President of Lincoln Road Enterprises and founder and President of the Women's Leadership Center, which is rising at 333 W. Constance Boulevard in Williams Bay, WI. "That's because we think the conversations we have here can change everything."

Citing the many contributions of women to science, technology, math, aviation, and space exploration over the centuries, Drake affirmed that the new center will be dedicated to making the world a better place through creative teamwork among women leaders. "This is where trained minds will come together to lead innovation in many fields," she said. "Yes, we want to have a positive impact for women. But this project is bigger that. This is about having an impact on the future. We're going to do that by providing women leaders with an inspiring, unique setting in which to gather, dream, plan, and collaborate."

The new center under construction will occupy 8.63 acres of land overlooking Geneva Lake. When complete, its campus will feature three buildings for collaborative meetings and presentations plus a gently twisting boardwalk that weaves through a ravine on the property down to the shores of Geneva Lake.

Designs for the buildings and ravine walk were created by celebrated architectural pioneer Jeanne Gang and her award-winning architecture and urban design practice, Studio Gang. The completed campus will include just under 25,000 square feet of space. Landscaping for the center will re-introduce various native plants and grasses so that the site is restored to high-quality woodland typical of southeastern Wisconsin. In addition, every tree taken down as part of the construction process will be replaced for a zero net loss of trees on the property.

Groundbreaking came after three years of planning, design work, and village approvals for the property, which adjoins the recently renovated Yerkes Observatory and the campus of the former George Williams College of Aurora University.

"Getting to today has been a journey," said Village President and Board of Trustees member Bill Duncan in his remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony. "We listened to a lot of voices and weighed a lot of considerations. I think we have the result of a thoughtful process. I know it's going to be a wonderful addition to the Village, an architectural gem, and an important resource."

"This development and where we are today is really a win in many ways," added Lowell Wright, member of the Board of Trustees. "It reflects our heritage—the heritage of the university, the camps, of Kishwauketoe, the civic culture, the science, the arts, all of which have a place in our village. So, we're excited to welcome the Women's Leadership Center to our community."

In the initial phase of site work, Pepper Construction has been clearing trees tagged for removal and grading the land. Work on utilities is currently underway, including installing a new water main, storm sewers, and sanitary sewers, plus connecting to electrical service. After foundations are poured, walls for the campus buildings are expected to start going up in August. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

In addressing the crowd at the groundbreaking ceremony, Drake thanked the many community members, committees, citizens, and Village administrators who participated in years of dialogue leading up to groundbreaking.

In addition to Bill Duncan and Lowell Wight, other speakers sharing remarks and shovels at the groundbreaking ceremony included Juliane Wolf, Design Principal and Partner, Studio Gang; Susan Weiler, Partner at OLIN, a landscaping architecture studio; Anthony Alleman, Project Director, Pepper Construction; and Peter Vargulich, President, Blue Stem Design, Inc.

"You know the phrase, 'It takes a village'?" said Drake. "It really did take a village to get to today. But we are proud to join you as one who loves this very special part of the world and knows this land is a treasure."

ABOUT LINCOLN ROAD ENTERPRISES:

Lincoln Road Enterprises is a transformative organization invested in the advancement of women's leadership. Our mission is to elevate women by supporting new talent, improving systems, and encouraging bold ideas. We support initiatives that foster women's contributions to and influence in public and private enterprise, global supply chain, engineering and technology, infrastructure and design, and space and astrophysics. For more information: lincoln-road.com.

ABOUT WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP CENTER AT WILLIAMS BAY:

The Women's Leadership Center will convene leaders in a unique meeting place designed to foster high levels of creativity, collaboration, and contribution, where accomplished women will come together to incubate fresh approaches to complex challenges. Leading the design effort is Studio Gang, the award-winning architecture and urban design practice led by MacArthur Fellow Jeanne Gang, known for an approach that draws insight from ecological systems and builds stronger relationships between people and nature. When it opens in late 2025, the Center will be a place where conversations happen that could change the world. For more information: womensleadershipcenter.org.

