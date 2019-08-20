Lincoln Tech & Mazda Brand Announce New Technician Training Opportunity at Queens campus

Lincoln Tech is only the second school in the world to offer this unique technician training opportunity. Through the partnership, Mazda dealers will provide eligible new hires with student loan repayment, a guaranteed living wage, and one-on-one mentorship with senior Mazda technicians. The program was formally announced at Lincoln Tech's Queens campus with several Mazda executives on hand, both from Hiroshima, Japan and Mazda North American Operations. Lincoln Tech's President and CEO Scott Shaw also addressed the 250 students and guests in attendance.

"There's a shortage of qualified auto technicians all across the nation," Shaw says. "We're excited and grateful to Mazda for entering into this partnership with our Queens campus. Our students will benefit through loan repayment and the mentorship experience; the campus will benefit from donated vehicles and equipment provided by Mazda; and we're confident that Mazda will benefit from the graduates that go to work for their dealerships."

According to the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics New York is projected to have more than 40,000 openings for automotive technicians by 2026, while on a national level the number exceeds 750,000 openings during that time.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Contact Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Peter Tahinos

(973) 736-9340 x49233

ptahinos@lincolntech.edu

SOURCE Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lincolneducationalservices.com

