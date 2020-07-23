Lincoln Tech & Terex Corporation Team Up for Enhanced Diesel Training

WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 20 hands-on career fields, has received over $110 thousand worth of new training equipment for the Diesel Technology program at its Denver, CO campus thanks to a generous donation from Terex Corporation. Terex, a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services, is working with Lincoln Tech to promote career opportunities to students post-graduation.

"We were thrilled and grateful when Terex reached out to us about donating equipment that could help advance the career opportunities of our Diesel Technology students," says Joe Oliver, Director of Career Services at the Denver campus. "The donation, in fact, is just one aspect of a larger, mutually beneficial relationship that we look forward to developing."

Terex and Lincoln Tech have worked together to introduce an internship program that could provide a pathway for students nearing graduation to build their careers. Terex is also working with Lincoln Tech campuses in five other states – Connecticut, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas – to identify candidates for entry-level diesel technician positions across the country.

"We've found that there's a lack of awareness among students today about the kinds of career opportunities the diesel industry can hold," says Lacy Juarez, Talent Acquisition Specialist for Terex Services out of Watertown, SD. "Students should know that a company like Terex can take them where they want to go in their career. Starting as a technician puts you in a great position to grow your career in any direction you want to take it later on."

The donation includes Cummins engines, rear and front differentials, and after-treatment emission systems. Juarez says the Denver campus was chosen to receive the donation, in part, because of the need for diesel technicians in Colorado and nearby states. "Training on Terex equipment would be a perfect learning experience for students," she says. The hope is that many of those students may go on to pursue careers with Terex after graduation.

Brian Wenk, Supervisor of Diesel Education at Lincoln Tech's Denver campus, says he received positive feedback from a Terex recruiter after an on-campus hiring event earlier this year. Terex followed up with the campus to cite the caliber of students that had attended. "The Terex interviewer who was here commented on the quality and the caliber of the Lincoln Tech students they met. It reaffirmed for us that our students stand apart from their peers."

Juarez adds, "Our branch manager reported back after their visit to Lincoln Tech that the students demonstrated impressively high levels of technician proficiency coming out of their training program. And we knew from the start that Lincoln Tech has a strong reputation for producing trained, skilled workers."

"This is going to be an amazing opportunity for our students and graduates," says Dr. Kelly Moore, President of Lincoln Tech's Denver campus. "Terex has been a valued partner since our initial conversations with them and it's exciting that we'll be able to help our graduates connect with such a well-respected employer. Terex has earned a reputation as an employer that's fully committed to its team members, and works hard at retaining and developing them."

With the donation of industry-standard equipment, and a competitive internship program, the relationship between Lincoln Tech and Terex Corporation is providing exciting new opportunities for students and the employer.

"We want to invest in the Lincoln Tech relationship because of Terex's continued need for technicians, including heavy equipment shop mechanics and mobile field service technicians," Juarez says. "We expect the need for workers skilled in these areas to continue to grow."

Juarez adds that Terex invests in each individual new hire through internal classes and training – also noting that once on board, technicians can also become certified in areas such as welding and hydraulics.

Lincoln Tech's Denver campus also offers hands-on career training programs Automotive Technology, Collision Repair, HVAC and Welding.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Contact Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Peter Tahinos

(973) 736-9340 x49233

[email protected]

SOURCE Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lincolntech.edu

