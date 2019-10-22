Lincoln Tech Graduate Wins National Tech Competition

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, recently announced that Travis Cox of Lincoln Tech's East Windsor, CT campus took first place in a national student technician competition in Raleigh, NC. The 2019 TMCSuperTech competition, presented during the fall meeting of the American Trucking Association's Technology and Maintenance Council, brought together more than 80 diesel technicians and students for a test of professional skills. The competitions consisted of both written exams and a series of hands-on demonstrations.

Cox was awarded first place in the TMC FutureTech portion of the competition. He graduated from his Lincoln Tech Diesel Technician career training program earlier this year, and now works as a diesel engine specialist for FedEx Freight. He originally enrolled in Lincoln Tech after serving honorably in the U.S. Navy, and connected with FedEx Freight through an on-campus career fair.

"Lincoln Tech gave me the knowledge I needed to start my career, and [their] Career Services [team] showed me the different directions I could go," Cox says. "My current employer, FedEx Freight, was one of the presenters on campus. I can't thank Lincoln Tech enough."

"All of us at Lincoln Tech are extremely proud of Travis and the dedication he showed to his career training," says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO. "To learn that he had won this prestigious competition shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who followed his progress throughout his education. The fact that he's an honored member of our Armed Forces only makes this achievement more special."

Cox says that as a veteran, it was important to find a career training school that understood the particular needs of servicemen transitioning back into civilian life. He found that at Lincoln Tech.

"Lincoln made [their commitment] apparent with everything they've done," he says. "I would tell veterans, don't wait. If you have the drive to learn, come here. Make that jump. Lincoln Tech makes it easy."

The entire Lincoln Tech family congratulates Travis Cox on his victory!

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

