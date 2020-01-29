Lincoln Tech Graduates Achieve Near-Perfection on Quarterly NCLEX-PN Licensure Exam

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, announced today that the New Jersey Board of Nursing has reported 94% of Nursing graduates from its Paramus, NJ campus have passed a key licensing exam on their first attempt. Graduates of the campus have topped a 90% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) in 4 of the last 5 years.

"Lincoln's Paramus Campus has an excellent, tenured faculty," says Laurie Pringle, President of Lincoln Tech's Paramus campus. "Our instructors have an unparalleled commitment to seeing our students succeed. They give engaging lessons in both the classroom and in the clinical setting, where our students have the opportunity for hands-on learning and practice in healthcare facilities around the state. The faculty sets the bar high, and pushes our students hard to excel – and they do it while also offering genuine, caring support."

"The pass rate for our graduates on the NCLEX-PN exam is a testament to how well-prepared they are after training with Lincoln's instructors," explains William Gottshall, Regional Director of Nursing for the Paramus and Iselin campuses. "They demonstrate the highest degree of commitment and professionalism every day in our labs and classrooms, and because of that we expect our graduates to succeed upon entering the LPN workforce."

For the year overall, the campus achieved a 94% pass rate: 95 of 101 eligible graduates passed the exam on their first attempt. The year was highlighted by particularly strong showings in the second quarter, when 100% of that cohort's graduates passed, and the fourth quarter, which saw 22 of 23 graduates pass.

"Our students are to be commended for achieving such a high licensure pass rate," Pringle adds. "They create bonds with each other in the classroom, organize study groups, provide each other peer support and help each other adhere to the work ethic needed to excel in this academically challenging program. We couldn't be more proud of all of them!"

Gottshall, who also oversees Nursing education for Lincoln Tech's Iselin campus, notes that both campuses, along with the Moorestown, NJ campus, exceeded the benchmarks set by the New Jersey Board of Nursing.

To ensure students are prepared for the test upon graduation, Lincoln Tech incorporates exam preparation through a Virtual ATI (Assessment Technologies Institute) component of the last class in all Practical Nursing programs. This component includes guided online review and personalized support from a personal coach assigned by ATI. With New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania projected to need more than 96,000 Licensed Practical Nurses by 2026*, New Jersey graduates will have excellent opportunities to begin careers in the field following completion of their training and successfully sitting for the NCLEX-PN exam.

* Source: careeronestop.org for the years 2016-2026.

