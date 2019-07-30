Lincoln Tech Hosts Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver at Union Campus

"We were honored to host Lt. Governor Oliver and let her personally experience our commitment to preparing the students who will be the foundation of tomorrow's workforce," says Dr. Kirkley. "Ms. Oliver mentioned her own experience managing training programs, similar to Lincoln Tech's, that focus on outcomes, retention, and placement. She acknowledged the value in proprietary career training and referenced the support that the postsecondary education industry is now receiving from the federal government."

During her visit, Lt. Governor Oliver and her chief of staff, Terry Tucker, addressed a class and stressed the need for hands-on talent in the state's workforce.

"We were excited at the opportunity to position Lincoln Tech schools as useful partners in meeting the training needs of employers across the state," Kirkley adds. "With the New Jersey Skills Gap Summit being held this September at our South Plainfield campus, this was a tremendous opportunity to introduce Trenton to who we are, what we do, and how we're changing both the lives of our students and the future of the state's workforce development."

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Contact Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Peter Tahinos

(973) 736-9340 x49233

ptahinos@lincolntech.edu

SOURCE Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

