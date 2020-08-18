Lincoln Tech Student Receives Mike Rowe Works Foundation Scholarship

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 20 hands-on career fields, has announced a student from its New Britain, CT campus has been selected to receive a $10,000 Work Ethic Scholarship from the Mike Rowe Works Foundation. Gabriel Denison, who began his career training in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) this month, was one of fewer than 200 students across the country chosen for the award.

"It was exciting to learn I'd been chosen to receive one of the Mike Rowe Work Ethic Scholarships," Denison says. "In applying, I wanted to show that I'm always looking to learn something new. That's part of the reason I chose the HVAC field – the industry is always changing, and there's always new technologies to learn."

The Work Ethic Scholarship is provided by the Mike Rowe Foundation as part of its effort to encourage students to pursue hands-on trades as their career. Rowe, a TV personality and commentator best known for hosting "Dirty Jobs" on the Discovery Channel, has advocated for skilled trades education for more than a decade. Assisting students in financing an education that can help them graduate with in-demand skills and less debt is a key component of the Foundation's philosophy.

"It's an honor to know that a Lincoln Tech student was recognized by this prestigious organization," says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO. "As a future HVAC graduate, Mr. Denison can look forward to a career where skilled professionals have a major impact on the lives of the customers they serve – either directly through in-home climate control systems, or indirectly by keeping commercial refrigerator and freezer systems working at top efficiency in supermarkets and restaurants. We're thrilled that he chose Lincoln Tech to pursue his education and training for this important career path."

Denison, from East Haddam, CT, completed his high school education as a home-schooled student in June. The application process for the Work Ethic Scholarship required writing several essays about the meaning of "work ethic" and his professional goals, as well as the creation of a video essay. Now that he has begun his training and been awarded the scholarship, "I'm looking forward to the entirety of the HVAC program at Lincoln Tech. One day I can see working for myself and owning my own HVAC business."

Gabriel Denison has shown he has the work ethic to make that dream a reality. Lincoln Tech congratulates him on his receipt of this scholarship award.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, visit lincolntech.edu.

