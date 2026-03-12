LINCOLN THE LAWYER RELEASES NEW ROCK/FOLK/SURF ALBUM "TIME MACHINES"

Our clever Lawyer friend is up to his usual tricks with this eclectic collection of 13 story songs. Whether it is the powerful satirical and topical commentary in the day in the life of "The Empire," the enchanted fountain drinks imbibed in "Place Between," or the vibey desert adventure in "Camelback," the listener will rock and roll with the musical and lyrical twists and turns of this highly entertaining set of songs.

Link to the "Time Machines" album:

Time Machines by Lincoln the Lawyer

Link to "The Empire" single on Spotify:

https://tinyurl.com/TheEmpireLTL

Link to "Camelback" single on Spotify:

https://tinyurl.com/CamelbackLTL

www.lincolnthelawyer.net

https://www.instagram.com/lincolnthelawyer/

SOURCE Lincoln the Lawyer (Musical Artist)