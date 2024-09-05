LINCOLN THE LAWYER RELEASES SURFY VIBEY DEBUT ALBUM "INTERLUDES"

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The debut album, "Interludes," of San Diego indie, alt-Americana musical artist Lincoln the Lawyer on Wood Chip Records is scheduled for immediate digital release on all the major streaming platforms.

The music video link is for the song "Sleep my Chickens" by musical artist Lincoln the Lawyer, off his debut 14-song album "Interludes"

Lincoln the Lawyer's songs are a unique blend of modern surf-infused alt-folk and Americana. Each track's lyrics relate personal, observational, social commentary, told as part of colorful, often funny, stories full of interesting characters, and with a distinct point of view. You will love the vibey music, but hit repeat to hear both the melodies and the catchy, storytelling lyrics again and again.

The songs on "Interludes," including "Sleep my Chickens," "Bird," "Senator's Daughter, "Vessel," "Killer Bees," and nine others, will make you laugh, think, reminisce about your own life's adventures, and tap your feet, all at the same time.

Spotify and Apple Music streaming links:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4fZewZf3JgsN1KLVvcfxWm?si=M0qV4FUTQXCohMPcq_ttCQ

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/lincoln-the-lawyer/1737474857

Lincoln, the songwriter, singer and guitar player for Lincoln the Lawyer, is really a lawyer, but we hope that after listening you'll agree that he is a very talented and entertaining songwriter, too.

Please listen in and enjoy this great debut album, "Interludes," by Lincoln the Lawyer, and his surfy Americana tunes about the shared human experience. You will smile.

Lincoln the Lawyer – "Interludes" Album

www.lincolnthelawyer.net

https://www.instagram.com/lincolnthelawyer/

SOURCE Lincoln the Lawyer (Musical Artist)