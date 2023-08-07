Lincoln University Expands Division of Student Success to Support Resource Alignment and Collaboration

News provided by

Lincoln University

07 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

OXFORD, Pa., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln University, the nation's first degree-granting Historically Black College and University (HBCU), announced the expansion of the Division of Student Success to include enrollment management functions, effective July 1, 2023.

The Division of Student Success was created as part of the University's Strategic Plan, intended to facilitate communication, accountability and collaboration. The initial phase created Class Deans, merging academic support, advising and student affairs functions into a new unit under the leadership of a new Vice President for Student Success. With this expansion, the Division of Student Success will oversee enrollment management functions such as admissions, financial aid, registrar and veteran's affairs.

"Enrollment Management encompasses the entire life cycle of a student – recruitment, persistence, retention and graduation," said Brenda Allen, Ph.D, Lincoln University president. "The new structure at Lincoln is designed to support students from their first exposure to Lincoln, through commencement, and on into professional life as an alum, creating a fulfilling and transformative college experience."

The Division of Student Success will focus on four main goals: providing the support students need to achieve academic success; using data and professional standards to guide program development, quality, and assessment; seeking opportunities for collaboration among internal and external partners and stakeholders; and listening to diverse perspectives and telling each student's unique story. These goals are designed to ensure that all students have access to resources they need in order to reach their full potential while enrolled at Lincoln University.

"At Lincoln University we are committed to providing our students with a high-quality education while promoting life-long habits for success," said Dr. Allen. "We look forward to continuing our mission and our legacy of forging new pathways through this expansion."

About Lincoln University

Lincoln University, the nation's first degree-granting Historically Black College and University (HBCU), educates and empowers students to lead their communities and change the world. Lincoln offers a rigorous liberal arts education to a diverse student body of approximately 2,200 men and women in more than 35 undergraduate and graduate programs.

Contact:
Sara McGovern, Slice Communications
[email protected] 
610-914-5977

SOURCE Lincoln University

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.