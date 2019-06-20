Lincolnshire Management Adds Four New Investment Professionals to Team

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincolnshire Management, Inc. ("Lincolnshire") a private equity firm focused on investing in and acquiring growing middle-market companies, today announced the addition of four professionals to its team.

Matthew Nacier rejoins Lincolnshire Management as a Senior Associate, Nicolas Vega Llona joins as a Senior Associate, and Yashna Ginodia and Georg Stolt-Nielsen join the firm as Analysts.

"We are excited to welcome Matthew, Nicolas, Yashna and Georg to our team," said T.J. Maloney, Chairman and CEO of Lincolnshire Management. "These additions to the team reflect the strong commitment we have to growing our staff with talented professionals who share our passion for our hands-on investing approach. They will work with our teams to help find new investment opportunities and drive growth in our portfolio."

Lincolnshire Management's 33-year track record of investing through multiple business and economic cycles has honed a hands-on operational focus that creates value. The firm has an extensive history and track record of success investing across various industries, especially niche manufacturing, distribution and service businesses. In the past 20 months, Lincolnshire Management has successfully exited three companies -- Holley Performance (purchased by Sentinel Capital Partners), Amports Inc. (purchased by a group of investors led by InstarAGF Asset Management) and Fabbri Group (purchased by Argos Soditic.) The Firm's current investment portfolio includes, Allison Marine, Dalbo Holdings, Inc., Latite, Nursery Supplies Inc., True Temper Sports and Desch Plantpak, which was recognized as one of the best managed medium and large companies by Deloitte in 2017 and 2018.



Matthew Nacier rejoins Lincolnshire in its operations group after consulting and working with several middle-market and start-up management companies on go-to-market strategies, add-on acquisitions identification and due diligence, and growth opportunities analysis. Matthew previously served as US Investment Director at Iconic Holdings, where he helped launch the first EU-regulated crypto index fund. He first worked at Lincolnshire as a summer intern, then joined full time as an Analyst in 2014. Matt received his B.A. degree in Economics and Philosophy from Boston College where he was Student Body President.

Nicolas Vega Llona joins in August as a Senior Associate on the deal execution and diligence team. He recently received his M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from the Graduate Business School of Columbia University. Previously, he was Director of Business Development and Corporate Finance at Grupo Alese, focusing on automotive, agro-export and construction industries.

Yashna Ginodia joins Lincolnshire as an Analyst on the firm's deal execution and diligence team. Yashna recently graduated from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University with a major in Business and a concentration in Finance and a minor in Computer Science. She has previous experience conducting due diligence at Noonmark Capital, a private equity firm in New York City.

Georg Stolt-Nielsen joins Lincolnshire as an Analyst on the firm's deal execution and diligence team. He recently graduated from Georgetown University with a B.A. in Economics and a minor in Physics. George has experience working with predictive maritime software and previously was a summer analyst at Anthon B. Nilsen, a Norwegian private equity firm.

"I would like to welcome our newest team members," said Michael Lyons, President of Lincolnshire Management. "It is exciting to have a new group of young, eager investors and business operators join us in building and growing successful middle market companies."

About Lincolnshire Management, Inc.

Lincolnshire Management, founded in 1986, is a private equity firm focused on investing in and acquiring growing middle-market companies across an array of industries. Headquartered in New York and an office in Chicago, Lincolnshire invests in acquisitions of private companies, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, management buyouts and growth equity for public and private companies. Lincolnshire manages over $1.7 billion of private equity capital. For more information: www.lincolnshiremgmt.com.

