Lind Partners Statement on FingerMotion, Inc.

News provided by

The Lind Partners, LLC

21 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the course of the last 15 months, Lind Partners has been the target of a small group of nefarious individuals spreading misinformation about our position with FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR). While our general policy is not to comment on our positions, we felt the need to make this clarification, based on information about our holdings that has already been or will shortly be made public, given the amount of misinformation being shared.

On March 23, 2023, Lind Global Fund II, LP ("Lind Global Fund") disclosed a beneficial ownership of 3,215,296 shares of FingerMotion, Inc, including 2,495,916 shares of Common Stock and 719,380 shares of Common Stock issuable upon the conversion of a convertible note held by Lind Global Fund II LP, representing 6.8% stake in FingerMotion, Inc. on a diluted basis.

SEC filing, FingerMotion's own website and other third-party aggregators such as Fintel highlight this disclosure.

As of today, Lind Global Fund II, LP ("Lind Global Fund") and all its affiliates hold a total of 1,000 common shares of FingerMotion, Inc, with no other warrants, options, shorts, derivative or other instruments relating to FingerMotion, Inc. This position will be shown in our exit filing that will be filed with the SEC in the next quarter.

While we have no obligation to do so, we are issuing this statement as a warning to the investing public. Anonymous individuals alleging that Lind Partners has taken naked short positions in FingerMotion are disseminating false information.  If you have been told that Lind Partners or any of its affiliates are naked short FingerMotion, you have been misled and lied to. We can only assume that the bad actors making these statements are doing so for personal gain and/or are part of a broader promotion intended for their own financial benefit or the ultimate beneficiaries of a paid promotion campaign.

We are pleased that since Lind Global Fund's investment, FingerMotion's share price increased from $1.08 on the date of the announcement of our initial investment to a high of $9.79 to the current price of approximately $3.80. It has been a profitable relationship.

About The Lind Partners

The Lind Partners manages institutional funds that focus on small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Lind's funds make direct investments ranging from US$1 to US$30 million, invest in syndicated equity offerings and selectively buy on market. www.thelindpartners.com.

SOURCE The Lind Partners, LLC

