Linda Avery, Chief Data Officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Named US Chief Data Officer of the Year 2019 by CDO Club

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Avery, Chief Data Officer and Head of Data and Statistics at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, today was recognized as the U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year 2019 by the CDO Club , the world's largest community of C-suite digital and data leaders.

Linda Avery

Ms. Avery was presented with the award today after her closing keynote on "The Secret Life of Data" by David Mathison, the CEO and Founder at the CDO Club, and last year's award winner, Dr. Anthony Scriffignano, the Chief Data Scientist at Dun & Bradstreet, at the 7th annual NYC CDO Summit in the Roone Arledge auditorium at Columbia University in New York City

In July 2014, Linda Avery joined the New York Federal Reserve Bank as their first Chief Data Officer. Over the past five years, Linda has shaped the Bank's data strategy, starting up a new organization that, through strong business connectivity, has driven change in the Bank's data management practices and has cultivated capabilities in the areas of AI, data visualization, and product strategy.

Linda's SVP role also encompasses the leadership and transformation of a large data collection, data quality and analysis organization.

Transforming the business of data begins with recognizing that data is not a special case. Taking lessons from the aerospace, automotive, and even oil production industries is essential to how we should be framing our management and leverage of data as the mission critical asset it's become.

"Linda Avery realized early in her career that the difference between success and failure can come down to how you manage data. For the past five years as Chief Data Officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and her previous twenty years at Goldman Sachs, Linda has been entrusted with managing mission-critical data in very demanding environments to ensure the success of the business and its clients, with a focus on innovation and business transformation. I am delighted to name Linda Avery as the U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year for 2019," said Mathison.

Linda was a Managing Director of Technology at Goldman Sachs, where her career spanned twenty years. At Goldman, she held a diverse set of leadership roles driving innovation across the Trading, Investment Banking, and Operations, Technology, and Finance Divisions. She was a Member of the senior Operations and Technology leadership team, with global oversight for strategy and implementation.

As founding co-chair of the LEI Trade Association, Linda played an important financial industry leadership role by working closely with the global regulatory community (Treasury, CFTC, SEC, Federal Reserve, ESMA, HKMA, JSDA, FSB, and the private sector), to help establish a globally accepted, federated Legal Entity Identification system as a foundational component in managing risk within the financial system.

Linda was active in leading Goldman's Women in Technology and Career Development Committees to facilitate the development of the next generation of Goldman Sachs leadership.

Linda graduated with a Bachelor's degree in English Literature from Bucknell University.

Previous U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year award winners include Dr. Anthony Scriffignano, the Chief Data Scientist at Dun & Bradstreet (2018); Dr. Inderpal Bhandari, Chief Data Officer at IBM (2017), and Dr. D.J. Patil, former Chief Data Scientist at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (2016).

In 2017, the CDO Club named Lauren Sager Weinstein the UK Chief Data Officer of the Year, and the Australian Chief Data Officer of the Year award to Simon Bligh, CEO of illion ANZ.

About the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is one of twelve regional Reserve Banks in the Federal Reserve System, an independent governmental entity created by Congress in 1913 to serve as the central bank of the United States. The New York Fed, as it is commonly known, oversees the Federal Reserve's Second District, which includes New York State, Northern New Jersey, Fairfield County in Connecticut, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The New York Fed is the largest Reserve Bank in terms of assets and volume of activity, and has several unique responsibilities among the Reserve Banks, including conducting open market operations, intervening in foreign exchange markets, and storing monetary gold for foreign central banks, governments, and international agencies.

About the CDO Club

The CDO Club is the world's largest community of C-suite digital and data leaders. More: http://CDOClub.com .

About the CDO Summit

The CDO Summit addresses the challenges and opportunities arising from big data, the cloud, digital disruption, social media, and mobile media. More: CDOSummit.com .

