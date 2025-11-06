Linda Hall Library Opens Applications for 2026-2027 Fellowships

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for Linda Hall Library of Science, Engineering and Technology's 2026-2027 research fellowships. The fellowship program provides financial support and access to one of the world's leading research libraries to graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and independent scholars in the history of science and related humanities fields.

"Every day around the world, researchers are uncovering the human stories behind some of history's most transformative scientific breakthroughs, and we are honored to support the important work to tell those stories," said Antoinette Bettasso, Linda Hall Library's fellowship program manager. "Our fellowships allow individuals in Kansas City and around the world to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the discoveries and inventions that have shaped the world as we know it today."

The Library offers residential fellowships supporting research in Kansas City and virtual fellowships for remote scholars using the Library's digital resources. Applicants may request funding at a rate of $3,000 per month for doctoral students or $4,200 per month for postdoctoral researchers and scholars with other terminal degrees. Last year, the Linda Hall Library hosted 30 virtual and in-person fellows.

The Library also offers several fellowships for specific groups of researchers:

The History of Science and Medicine Fellowship , co-sponsored by the Clendening History of Medicine Library, provides one month of residential funding ($3,000 per month) to a doctoral student examining the histories of science and medicine.

, co-sponsored by the Clendening History of Medicine Library, provides one month of residential funding ($3,000 per month) to a doctoral student examining the histories of science and medicine. The Pearson Fellowship in Aerospace History provides up to two months of residential funding ($4,200 per month) to a postdoctoral scholar studying the history of aviation or spaceflight.

provides up to two months of residential funding ($4,200 per month) to a postdoctoral scholar studying the history of aviation or spaceflight. The Presidential Fellowship in Bibliography provides up to four months of residential funding ($4,200 per month) to a postdoctoral scholar investigating books and manuscripts as physical artifacts.

All current and former Linda Hall Library fellows receive access to digitization privileges for the library's extensive science and engineering collections. Applications are due Jan. 19, 2026. For more information, email [email protected].

About Linda Hall Library

Founded in 1946, Linda Hall Library is an independent research library known for the breadth and depth of its collections and its mission to inspire curiosity, innovation and cultural engagement with science. Through its collections, partnerships, public events and education initiatives, the Linda Hall Library aims to deepen humanity's understanding and appreciation of science and its integral role in shaping our world. Learn more at lindahall.org.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Linda Hall Library