Linda Harris Joins V-Suites as National Account Manager
Dec 02, 2019, 10:02 ET
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V-Suites is pleased to officially welcome Linda Harris to the team as National Account Manager. With over 20 years of sales and client management experience, Harris will work across all business lines and support all markets in the implementation and development of business opportunities.
"A true industry professional," said Gary Ciabotti, Vice President. "With her incredible work ethic and strong industry network, Linda will broaden our horizons outside of the Midwest region to assure we have continued growth in the markets we want to serve."
Prior to joining V-Suites, Linda Harris has had a successful career of directing sales activities and ensuring the sales growth for every company she's been a part of. In addition, she has devised and implemented new sales strategies; targeting new business and maintaining relationships with current clients.
With her professional career spent in sales management for corporate and private housing, Harris is uniquely qualified to guide V-Suites' next steps in market expansion.
"I have come to understand that 'meant to be' is a real thing," Harris said. "Every day has led me to this place. VSuites is home and I cannot wait to start the best chapter in my career."
About V-Suites
As the Midwest's premiere provider of furnished accommodations, V-Suites offers its guests luxury options, complimented by contemporary class and a sophisticated style. Our success derives from researching and understanding the needs of every guest so that every need is met without having to ask. V-Suites has a direct connection with a property management company, allowing us to provide our guests with a specialized housing experience, unseen anywhere else in the travel industry. Learn more about us at www.v-suites.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Facebook.
