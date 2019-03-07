Linda Imonti Named Managing Partner of KPMG's Chicago Office

"I've worked side by side with Linda on our Chicago leadership team since 2012," said Canning. "There is no one better suited for this role. She is a trusted advisor to our clients and a role model for our partners and professionals."

Imonti, the first female to lead KPMG's Chicago office, is a 30-year veteran of business consulting. Since 2012, she has led the Chicago office's Advisory practice, a group of more than 1,200 partners and professionals who provide a range of consulting services to corporations and government entities. Imonti also serves in a national role for driving best practices in market development and driving connectivity across the firm's 12 major markets. She was elected to KPMG's U.S. Board of Directors in 2015.

"I'm thrilled to have a chance to lead a motivated group of professionals who deliver every day for our clients," said Imonti. "Clients have cyber concerns, they want to know how to make better use of their data, and they are undertaking massive business transformations – among many other issues. We've got the talent to solve these problems."

Imonti joined KPMG in 2006 and was soon named leader of the financial management practice in the Midwest. Early in her KPMG career, Imonti launched and grew the firm's Business Intelligence practice, growing resources by 400 percent and growing revenues by 300 percent in just four years. She was named both a U.S. and global leader, and in this role led teams that helped clients make better use of the data in their organizations to improve decision-making and operations. Imonti will bring this depth of experience to the KPMG Ignition Center – Chicago, the firm's new 30,000 square foot innovation and technology center opening in April at the AON Center.

"Linda is not only a seasoned consulting professional but she has extraordinary leadership skills and a great feel for helping clients to adapt to the disruption affecting just about every industry," said John Kunasek, KPMG's Vice Chair, Clients and Markets. "She also takes pride in making KPMG a great place to work and build a career. She'll be ideal in this role."

Prior to KPMG, Imonti worked in industry and at a global consultancy. Earlier in her career, she was the youngest-ever consulting partner and first female partner promoted from within the ranks of another global audit, tax and advisory firm.

Imonti is active in the Chicago community and looks forward to continuing that work in her new role. A strong advocate for women, Imonti currently serves as co-chair of WE Illinois, an organization that empowers young people to take action on social issues impacting their community and the world. She is a member of The Chicago Network, and is a board member of Chicago United and the Civic Consulting Alliance. Imonti also channels her passion for workplace diversity into her role leading KPMG Chicago's Women Executives Network, and as co-partner champion for KPMG Chicago's Pride@KPMG network.

Imonti has received a number of recognitions for her efforts to support women and diversity in the workplace. In 2013, she received Consulting Magazine's Women's Leadership Award. She has also been recognized as one of the Top 15 Business Women in Illinois by the National Diversity Council and a Women Leader of Excellence by the Colorado Women's Leadership Coalition.

Pat Canning has served as managing partner of KPMG Chicago since 2012. A 38-year veteran of the firm, Canning led the growth of the Chicago office by nearly 1,000 partners and professionals and nearly doubling the revenue of the practice. Prior to coming to Chicago in 2012, Canning served as managing partner of the firm's Boston and Providence offices.

During his tenure, Canning made a significant impact in the Chicago business community and in the Chicagoland area. He currently serves as United Way of Metro Chicago's board chairman, is Chair of the Board of Kids First Chicago, and over the last seven years, spearheaded KPMG Chicago's donation of over 700,000 books to underserved Chicago youth through the KPMG Family for Literacy (KFFL) program, on track to donate one million books by 2020.

