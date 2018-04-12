BEDFORD, Mass., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda K. Ambard is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Member in the field of Military Services in recognition of her role as Community Support Coordinator with the US Air Force Federal Service.

The United States Air Force Federal Service' mission is to fly, fight and win in air, space, and cyberspace for the American people. In order to achieve that goal, the US Air Force aims to provide compelling air, space, and cyber capabilities for use by the combatant commanders.

Amassing over fifteen years of professional experience, Ambard is a seasoned military professional. Commended for her outstanding service and contributions to the field, throughout her career Ambard has attained extensive expertise in the areas of counseling, program management, public speaking, leadership, team building, writing and more. In her current position, Ambard educates individuals on how to build resiliency skills and shows them ways to utilize the coordination of base resources to impact both positive and negative trends.

To further her professional development, Ambard is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Psychological Association.

Currently pursuing her Master's degree in Thanatology at Marion University, Ambard holds a Master's degree in Military Resiliency Counseling from Liberty University as well as a second Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Boise State University. In addition, Ambard holds a Master's equivalent and English credential from the University of Colorado and an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and Teaching from Idaho State University.

As a certified grief recovery specialist and renowned scholar, Ambard is the Co-author of "Courageously Alive: A Walk through Military Loss." In it, Ambard takes an extensive look at a young woman's life during the "first fifteen months after the assassination of her husband of 23 years."

Charitable to various organizations, Ambard is an avid volunteer for the American Red Cross and the Tragedy Assistance Program.

When she is not working, Ambard enjoys marathon running and traveling.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/LindaKAmbard.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linda-k-ambard-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300629227.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

