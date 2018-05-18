STRATFORD, Conn., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Lee Strong, Ed.D., M.S.N., B.S.N., R.N., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a 2018 Professional of the Year in the field of Nursing.

Sacred Heart University Nursing professor Linda Strong, Ed.D., R.N. recently received an Outstanding Volunteer award from the New England Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) after she was nominated by the Stratford (CT) Department of Health. Photo by Tracy Deer-Mirek

The second-largest Catholic university in New England, Sacred Heart University was founded in 1963 in Fairfield, Connecticut. Established on the tradition of Judeo-Christian ethical values, Sacred Heart is committed to truth and justice, service to others, intellectual support and nurturing. Dedicated to the success of their students, the institution strives in meeting their student's higher education needs.

With over 40 years of experience in the healthcare field, ten years of experience in her current position as Program director, and 25 years as nursing faculty as Sacred Heart University, Dr. Linda Lee Strong is revered for her standing contributions to the medical industry serving as the Director of the Nursing Programs at Sacred Heart University. Throughout her career, Dr. Strong has specialized in the areas of Public Health Nursing and Emergency Preparedness. Dr. Strong has also acquired experience in, Public Health Nursing, Emergency Preparedness, The Human Journey of Nursing, Nursing Theory and Nursing Education. On a daily basis, Dr. Strong is responsible for curriculum development, program development, faculty management, inter-professional education and practice and providing outreach care to underserved populations.

Additionally, Dr. Strong has been part of various grants over the course of her career, and has written a number of peer-reviewed articles, including The Art of Nursing, Interdisciplinary Collaboration, and Public Health Care. She has also written papers for the Association of Community Health Nurse Educators, the Forum on Public Policy, the Elders 2000 Project and Nursing Spectrum.

Early in her career, Dr. Strong attained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Bridgeport. Later, she would go on to complete her Master of Nursing Science degree with a specialization in Community Health Nursing from the Catholic University of America, and then completed her Ed.D. In Nursing Education from Teachers College of Columbia University.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Dr. Strong is an esteemed member of several organizations including the American Public Health Organization (Public Health Nursing Section); the Connecticut Public Health Association; the Connecticut Association of Public Health Nurses; the Association of Community Health Nurse Educations; the American Nurses Association; Sigma Theta Tau International; and Sigma Theta Tau Mu Delta Chapter.

Recognized by the Daughters of American Colonists, Dr. Strong attributes her success to her passion for helping others. Having been a lifelong learner and lover of teaching, Dr. Strong has always "placed my patients first."

In recognition of her professional achievements, Dr. Strong is the recipient of numerous accolades, including: the Joseph A. Grau Award for Social Justice from the State of Connecticut; the Community-Campus Recognition Award; the Healthcare Heroes Award; the CT National Association of Hispanic Nursing Award; the Nightingale Excellence in Nursing Award; the U.S. Public Health Certificate of Appreciation; and the Hartford Award – Special Recognition for Curriculum in Gerontologic Nursing.

When she is not working, Dr. Strong volunteers her time with the MRC – Sacred Heart University's Aging with Grace Elderly Health and Wellness Program. She also enjoys gardening – particularly vegetables and flowers – traveling, and reading history novels.

Dr. Strong dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of her parents, Pearl and William Strong; and to her grandparents, Herbert and Lucy Munigle.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linda-lee-strong-edd-msn-bsn-rn-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300651308.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

