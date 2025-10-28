Linda Mack of Mack International was interviewed in the September publication of ThinkAdvisor on the subject of UHNW client services

Linda Mack of Mack International was interviewed in the September publication of ThinkAdvisor on "What Ultra-Wealthy Clients Really Want from Advisors."

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Mack of Mack International was interviewed by Jane Wollman Rusoff for the September publication of ThinkAdvisor on "What Ultra-Wealthy Clients Really Want from Advisors." ThinkAdvisor provides financial advisors, registered investment advisors and wealth managers with comprehensive coverage of the products, services and information they need to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health and life decisions.

Highlights and excerpts of the conversation follow:

On how realistic it is for advisors to focus on obtaining high-net-worth clients—

According to Linda, UHNW clients want a customized, sophisticated solution. Most important is the advisor's ability to offer the kind of experience and expertise these clients are looking for. "If you don't have what they need, you are better off not approaching them because an unhappy client can cause you to lose a lot of good will."

On the main concept advisors can learn from the "bible" of the Family Office by James E. Hughes

Linda reviewed the four key asset classes mentioned in "Family Wealth: Keeping it in the Family": financial capital, social capital, intellectual capital, and human capital. Without equal consideration given to each, success is not possible.

On Family Offices being skilled at getting member clients to "open up" and how that applies to financial advisors.

Linda cites ongoing dialogue and frequency of contact especially when things get tough and contact is essential for ongoing confidence. The client wants to know you are there, watching out for them.

On other key learnings from the Family Office…

"It's about the client; it's not about the advisor and what is in it for them. Know what the client needs and wants and help them accomplish that."

On involving other members of the Family Office in addition to the Patriarch.

Linda believes it would be a "big mistake" as an advisor to ignore the spouse as well as the next generation. You run the risk of losing your position as their advisor when and if there is a change in leadership. Establishing a relationship as a partner by asking questions and requesting feedback is key.

On describing Linda's term of having a Family Office being led by an "Expert Generalist"

Linda refers to an "Expert Generalist" as the classic head of the Family Office. "They have knowledge across the whole horizontal spectrum of wealth management and understand the interrelationships between the disciplines - accounting, taxes, investments, estate planning, philanthropy, and associated ramifications… They are also the facilitator and coordinator of all the external advisors and providers."

On what keeps families up at night.

The number one thing according to Linda is finding an advisor they know they can trust The kiss of death is an advisor failing to act as a fiduciary committed to always serving his or her client's best interest.

https://www.thinkadvisor.com/2025/09/18/what-ultra-wealthy-clients-really-want-from-advisors/

About Mack International LLC

Mack International is the premier boutique firm that specializes in providing retained C-suite executive search and strategic human capital consulting solutions to family office, investment firm and enterprise clients on a national and international basis. Clients range from first generation business enterprise owning wealth creators to multi-generational families of six or more generations. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, clients also include multi-client family offices and select investment and wealth management firms that serve family offices and ultra-high net worth clients. In addition to its executive search services, Mack International provides customized strategic human capital/talent management consulting solutions. The scope of consulting services includes succession planning, governance, next generation engagement, compensation practices, and performance metrics. Founder and President, Linda C. Mack has established proprietary methodologies such as the Mack 360© and is credited for having coined the term "expert generalist" in the industry.

www.mackinternational.com

