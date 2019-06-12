Linda May Presents Richard Nixon’s Former Western White House

Originally built by financier Hamilton Cotton in the 1920s, Nixon was not the first president who found the Mediterranean villa to be the ultimate retreat. In the 1930s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt regularly stayed at the scenic estate.

With 450 linear feet on the beach, the completely walled compound is enveloped in the most magnificent coastal gardens, grounds, and vistas found in San Clemente, California.

The Spanish Colonial Revival architecture of the restored and modernized main residence, circa 1927, has been featured in Architectural Digest on three occasions.

The gleaming white structures contrast perfectly against the vibrant colors of the impeccably kept seaside gardens.

Stands of exotic palms and Monterey Cypress sway in the ocean breezes whilst overlooking wide expanses of emerald lawns.

There is approximately 15,000-square-feet among the various buildings, which include the main residence of approximately 9,000 square feet; a 3,000 square feet poolside entertaining pavilion (with guest wing); a two-bedroom guest house; and multiple staff accommodations.

An oceanfront swimming pool, lighted North-South tennis court, and putting green complete the property.

