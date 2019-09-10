Linda Mras Joins CNSI as Vice President of Contracts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, announced today the appointment of experienced contracts and business operations executive Linda Mras as Vice President of Contracts.

Mras will be responsible for spearheading the Contracts team at CNSI, including developing and maintaining policies, procedures, and processes for a client-focused contracting function and ensuring contract compliance.

"With the addition of Linda to our team, we have added an accomplished leader who brings deep and broad contracts experience that will benefit our clients," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer. "Linda is a proven leader. We are excited to welcome her to CNSI."

Mras brings almost 30 years of experience in government contracting, customer management, sales, and operations to CNSI. Her background includes managing and negotiating contracts for Federal, state, local, and international customers, building client relationships, problem solving, and managing cross functional teams to achieve organizational objectives. Most recently, Mras was Director of Contracts for Dun & Bradstreet, where she focused on contracts management and compliance. Previously, she led contracts teams at Optimus Corporation, BAE Systems, and Dynamics Research Corporation (now Engility).

"CNSI is at a transformative stage, and I am excited to bring my experience to the team," said Mras.

Mras's hire is the latest in a series of new management hires the company has recently announced to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth. For more information, please visit http://www.cns-inc.com .

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. With locations throughout the U.S. and in India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, healthcare subject-matter experts, and program managers, all of whom have experience with large-scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

