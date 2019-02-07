LindaCare to Debut ProPulse™ Cardiac Remote Monitoring Services at ACC in New Orleans

The clinical benefits of remote monitoring are much greater with increased adherence to the monitoring program. Unfortunately, a large percentage of patients with cardiovascular implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) are not monitored consistently. As many as 45% of patients are not successfully transmitting device data, causing delayed detection of clinical events. Furthermore, the sheer volume of data from remote monitored devices typically overwhelms the resources of clinics without dedicated device technicians.

In response to these challenges, LindaCare developed the ProPulse™ cardiac remote monitoring service. ProPulse™ optimizes remote monitoring of patients while removing the burden from clinical staff. Our certified device technicians ensure all remote patients are consistently transmitting. They review all transmissions, troubleshoot issues, provide preliminary data interpretation, and escalate alerts that need immediate physician attention. Hospitals, clinics and physicians can implement ProPulse™ with no associated upfront costs.

Dr. Lerman, who built his career as an EP, oversees the ProPulse program. "Since working with LindaCare is my full-time job, I'm available to jump in and review difficult transmissions and communicate with the clinicians. Our protocol includes my direct involvement."

LindaCare is approaching this problem with a unique perspective. "I've seen firsthand the many positive patient benefits of remote monitoring," said Dr. Lerman. "We want to focus on what is really important: patient outcomes, not just technology. Improving outcomes means improving workflows and that's one of our main goals. Over the next few months, we will be engaging with some of the most well-known experts in EP and cardiology to drive true outcomes innovation including clinical work addressing some of the most pressing issues in remote monitoring."

"I am delighted with the introduction of this innovative technology-enabled care service model, helping providers comply with the standard of care, and confirming our commitment to our vision of enabling large-scale adoption of remote patient monitoring," said Shahram Sharif, Founder & CEO of LindaCare.

About LindaCare

LindaCare is a digital health company specializing in the development of integrated remote monitoring software solutions for chronic disease management. Created in 2015 with an initial focus on patients with cardiac implantable devices and cardiac arrhythmias, LindaCare's solutions will be extended to other chronic disease domains, integrating a wide range of remote monitored medical devices. The company has operations in Europe and the US and plans to expand the team across both regions substantially in 2019. For more information, please visit www.lindacare.com.

