Lindamood-Bell Receives Funding for a Collaborative Research Grant to Accelerate Growth in Reading for Elementary Students

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindamood-Bell, in collaboration with the American Institutes for Research® (AIR®), has been awarded funding for "An Efficacy Study of the Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes Complete Intervention for Upper Elementary Students."

Reading difficulties often become apparent in the early years of education. These challenges can escalate without quick and effective intervention, leading to more significant academic and emotional problems in upper elementary grades. The study will test the impact of Lindamood-Bell's instruction and professional development (PD) on educator implementation and the reading outcomes of students diagnosed or at risk for reading disabilities in upper elementary schools.

For the study, the Lindamood-Bell for Schools division will provide PD services to 300 educators serving 50 public elementary schools with approximately 900 students qualified for Tier 2 or Tier 3 interventions in grades 3–5. Students will receive diagnostic reading assessments so that educators understand their language and learning profiles.

"To partner with a federally funded prestigious research organization like the American Institute of Research is a powerful additional scientific alliance for Lindamood-Bell," says Paul Worthington, director of research and development for Lindamood-Bell. "It is exciting to apply our evidence-based, neuroscientific, sensory-cognitive interventions and PD into school environments. This could be a paradigm shift going beyond the science of reading into the more comprehensive world of the cognitive science of learning."

About Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes

Lindamood-Bell believes that all children and adults can learn to their potential. For over 35 years, their evidence-based instruction has consistently changed the lives of individuals with learning challenges, such as dyslexia, ADHD, and autism. In addition to Learning Centers, School Partnerships, and the Lindamood-Bell Academy, their efforts include research collaborations with the University of Washington, Stanford, MIT, UAB, Wake Forest, and Georgetown University. Lindamood-Bell has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, Time, US News and World Report, Neuron, NeuroImage, CNN, and PBS. Visit www.lindamoodbell.com to learn more.

Contact: Paul Worthington, Director of Research and Development, 805-541-3836.

SOURCE Lindamood-Bell