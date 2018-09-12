Lindbergh Innovation Forum at the 2019 AIAA SciTech Forum will Feature Prominent Experts Who Are Creating the Future of Flight

CHICAGO, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and The Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh Foundation are partnering to present the Lindbergh Innovation Forum at the 2019 AIAA Science and Technology Forum and Exposition (AIAA SciTech Forum). The Lindbergh Innovation Forum will take place on January 9th from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego, California.

The Lindbergh Innovation Forum is an expert-curated forum to showcase the leading edges of aviation innovation. Using a format of multiple speakers and short, compact presentations, it features key breakthroughs and innovations that will shape aviation for decades to come. Its impact is amplified by being streamed online, both live and in archived form on www.lindbergh.aero .

The Lindbergh Innovation Forum will feature industry leaders, including representatives of Boeing, NASA, Aerion Supersonic, AirMap, GoFly and Ampaire. The event will be hosted and moderated by Erik Lindbergh, President of VerdeGo Aero and grandson of Charles Lindbergh.

The event will expose attendees to leading edge concepts, including:

Innovations opening up the commercial supersonic flight market, including the X-59 program

The advent of unmanned air traffic management

The path to high performance electric aircraft

Personal flying devices

Competitions to jump start breakthrough innovation

Other innovations that make up a rapidly building revolution in aerospace

"The Lindbergh Innovation Forum is a platform to showcase innovation in aviation, from a name that is synonymous with aviation transformation," said Arvind Iyer, Executive Director of the Lindbergh Foundation. "We are honored to partner with AIAA to feature some truly breakthrough work at the 2019 AIAA SciTech Forum."

HOST AND MODERATOR

Erik Lindbergh; President, VerdeGo Aero; Grandson of Charles Lindbergh

SPEAKERS

Mike Hinderberger ; SVP, Aircraft Development; Aerion Corporation

; SVP, Aircraft Development; Aerion Corporation Dr. John Langford ; Chairman and CEO, Aurora Flight Sciences and President, AIAA

; Chairman and CEO, Aurora Flight Sciences and President, AIAA Gwen Lighter ; CEO and Founder, GoFly

; CEO and Founder, GoFly Ben Marcus ; Co-Founder and Chairman; AirMap

; Co-Founder and Chairman; AirMap Kevin Noertker ; Co-Founder and CEO; Ampaire, Inc.

; Co-Founder and CEO; Ampaire, Inc. John Petersen ; Chairman, The Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh Foundation

; Chairman, The Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh Foundation Dr. Edgar Waggoner ; Director, Integrated Aviation Systems Program; Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate; NASA

The Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh Foundation Founded in 1977 by Neil Armstrong, General James Doolittle, Sir Edmund Hillary and other friends of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh, the Lindbergh Foundation is a major voice at the leading edge of the aerospace industry. The Foundation has a distinguished history of enabling innovation at the nexus of technology and environment. About AIAA The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is nearly 30,000 engineers and scientists from 88 countries dedicated to the global aerospace profession. AIAA convenes five yearly forums; publishes books, technical journals, and Aerospace America; hosts a collection of 160,000 technical papers; develops and maintains standards; honors and celebrates achievement; and advocates on policy issues. AIAA serves aerospace professionals around the world—who are shaping the future of aerospace—by providing the tools, insights, and collaborative exchanges to advance the state of the art in engineering and science for aviation, space, and defense. Visit www.aiaa.org, or follow us on Twitter @AIAA.

