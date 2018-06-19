Lindbergh Innovation Forum to Feature Prominent Names who are Creating the Future of Flight
OSHKOSH, Wis., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from the aviation industry worldwide will offer inspiring and provocative presentations and discussion regarding leading-edge concepts shaping the future of aviation during the Lindbergh Innovation Forum on July 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The Lindbergh Innovation Forum is an expert-curated forum to showcase the leading edges of aviation innovation. Using a format of multiple speakers and short, compact presentations, it will feature key breakthroughs and innovations that will shape aviation for decades to come.
"The Lindbergh Innovation Forum is a platform to showcase innovation in aviation, from a name that is synonymous with aviation transformation," said John Petersen, Chairman of the Lindbergh Foundation. "We are honored to partner with EAA to feature some truly breakthrough work at this year's AirVenture fly-in."
Those scheduled to participate include representatives of Uber Elevate, Boeing, Ampaire, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and others.
The event will expose attendees to bleeding edge concepts, including:
- The transformative capabilities of autonomous commercial aircraft
- Urban air transport forever changing how we travel within our cities
- How additive manufacturing is radically changing aircraft development and maintenance
- Futuristic and ultra-efficient aircraft designs
- How electric flight can enable a radical transportation future
- Advanced battery technology and how it will power the aircraft of the future
- A.I. and Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight drones in rural Africa
Attendees will be able to interact with the presenters at the conclusion of the event. The Lindbergh Innovation Forum provides a unique opportunity for members of the aviation community to develop valuable, mutually beneficial connections with aviation trailblazers.
PRESENTERS
Mike Sinnett
Vice President, Product Strategy and Future Airplane Development
The Boeing Company
Adam Warmoth
Vehicle Requirements Lead
Uber Elevate
Roland Gerhards
Managing Director and CEO
ZAL Center of Applied Aeronautical Research
Dr. Donald Hillebrand
Director, Energy Systems Division
Argonne National Laboratory
Dr. Susan Ying
Vice President of Technology Strategy & International Relations, Ampaire
President, International Council of Aeronautical Sciences
Dr. Pat Anderson
Professor of Aerospace Engineering and Director, Eagle Flight Research Center
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
Robert Hannaford
Co-Founder and Director
Air Shepherd (UAV & Drone Solutions)
Charles Spinelli
Associate Technical Fellow, Boeing Research & Technology
The Boeing Company
Steve Burns
Co-Founder and CEO
Workhorse
PANEL MODERATORS
John Petersen
Chairman, The Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh Foundation
Erik Lindbergh
President, VerdeGo Aero
Steve Smith
Corporate Speaker, Venture Capital Advisor and Former NASA Astronaut
All Lindbergh Innovation Forum events will be at the Aviation Gateway Park Forums Tent on the EAA AirVenture grounds, Wittman Regional Airport Field in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
About the Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh Foundation
The Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh Foundation was founded in 1977 by Neil Armstrong, General James Doolittle, Sir Edmund Hillary and other friends of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh. It has a rich pedigree in aviation, and a strong track record of supporting and honoring innovators. The Lindbergh Foundation is governed by a board that consists of prominent names in aerospace. For more information and its programs, visit lindberghfoundation.org
About EAA AirVenture Oshkosh
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is the "World's Greatest Aviation Celebration" and EAA's yearly membership convention. Additional EAA AirVenture information, including advance ticket and camping purchase, is available online at www.eaa.org/airventure. EAA members receive lowest prices on admission rates. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 1-800-JOIN-EAA (1-800-564-6322) or visit www.eaa.org. Immediate news is available at www.twitter.com/EAA.
Contact: Arvind Iyer
703.973.3036
197386@email4pr.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindbergh-innovation-forum-to-feature-prominent-names-who-are-creating-the-future-of-flight-300668549.html
SOURCE Charles A. and Anne Morrow Lindbergh Foundation
Share this article