Lindblad Expeditions and the National Geographic Society Announce 16th Annual Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship Cohort

35 Educators to Embark on Expeditions Around the World for Professional Learning and Educational Experience of a Lifetime.

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Lindblad Expeditions and the National Geographic Society proudly announce the 2024 Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship cohort, which consists of 35 educators aligned with both companies' commitment to shaping the next generation of planetary stewards.

The 2024 Fellows will embark on expeditions around the world—including destinations such as Antarctica , the Galápagos , Patagonia , Alaska , the Arctic and beyond—on board Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic's state-of-the-art expedition vessels to enhance their geographic knowledge with interactive, field-based experiences they will bring back to their classrooms, communities and professional networks.

"Welcoming our 16th cohort of Grosvenor Teacher Fellows is a profound honor for us. This extraordinary expedition experience will provide these exceptional educators with invaluable insights into the intricacies of the world's most diverse ecosystems," said Amy Berquist, Vice President of Conservation, Education and Sustainability, Lindblad Expeditions. "Through their respective explorations, we hope they gain an even more enriched understanding of the world around them to ignite a passion for environmental stewardship in countless students for years to come, shaping the future of our planet."

Consisting of educators from 20 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces, the cohort features a diverse group of formal and informal educators, including the program's first-ever teacher of the Deaf. The group also represents an array of grade levels and subject areas, from STEM programs to environmental science, geography, music, world religion and more.

"We are proud to honor this year's Grosvenor Teacher Fellows as they prepare to embark on their global expeditions," said the National Geographic Society's Chief Education Officer Deborah Grayson. "These hardworking and passionate educators will have the opportunity to bring enriching, real-world experiences back to their classrooms as engaging resources and tools for their students — the next generation of planetary stewards."

The 2024 Grosvenor Teacher Fellows are (in alphabetical order):

Amy Sampson , Monett R-1 School District, Monett, Missouri

, Monett R-1 School District, Aziz Zahraoui , Portsmouth Public Schools, Portsmouth, Virginia

, Public Schools, Bree Oatman , Lower Brule High School, Lower Brule, South Dakota

, Lower Brule High School, Brian Black , Crawford High School, San Diego Unified School District, San Diego, California

, Crawford High School, San Diego Unified School District, Debra Freitag , Monticello Middle School , Monticello, Wisconsin

, , Dominique Evans-Bye , Glendale Unified School District, La Crescenta, California

, Glendale Unified School District, Drew Holtmann , Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart , Omaha, Nebraska

, Duchesne Academy of the , Erin Smith , Berkeley High School, Berkeley, California

, Berkeley High School, Genée Ciurus Major , Springman Middle School , Glenview, Illinois

, , Heidi Givens , Livermore Elementary School, Livermore, Kentucky

, Livermore Elementary School, Jacqueline Omania , Oxford Elementary, Berkeley Unified School District, Berkeley, California

, Oxford Elementary, Berkeley Unified School District, Jennifer Jacklin-Stratton , Partnership for Appalachian Girls' Education, Marshall, North Carolina

, Partnership for Appalachian Girls' Education, Jennifer Hartigan , Lincoln Middle School , Alameda Unified School District, Alameda, California

, , Alameda Unified School District, Jessica Culver , Ozark School District, Ozark, Arkansas

, School District, Joanna Thompson-Anselm , Milliken Mills High School , Markham, Ontario, Canada

, , Jodi Resch Brownell , School District of Crandon , Crandon, Wisconsin

, School District of , John Worrell , Royal Oak School District, Royal Oak, Michigan

, School District, Kaitlin Biagiotti , Garden City School District, Garden City, New York

, School District, Kimberly Broman , Cloquet School District, Cloquet, Minnesota

, School District, Kirsten Salonga , Justice High School , Fairfax County Public School District, Falls Church, Virginia

, , Fairfax County Public School District, Lisa Werner , St. Bruno Parish School, Dousman, Wisconsin

, St. Bruno Parish School, Maile Chow , Kamehameha Schools, Kapālama Campus, Honolulu, Hawaii

, Kamehameha Schools, Kapālama Campus, Mary Patton , Waltham High School , Waltham, Massachusetts

, , Nathalie Roy , Glasgow Middle School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

, Glasgow Middle School, Rebecca Maynard , Framingham High School, Framingham, Massachusetts

, Framingham High School, Sabina Sully , Baltimore City Public Schools, Baltimore, Maryland

, Public Schools, Sabrina Shaw , Monroe School District, Sky Valley Education Center, Monroe, Washington

, School District, Sky Valley Education Center, Samantha Ur , Four Winds Public School, Morinville, Alberta, Canada

, Four Winds Public School, Soleil Sabalja , East Side Community High School, New York, New York

, East Side Community High School, Susan Harter , Waterside Children's Studio School, Rockaway Park, New York

, Waterside Children's Studio School, Taylor Ohlstrom , Lakeside High School, Atlanta, Georgia

, Lakeside High School, Tiffany Pace , Cross Lanes Elementary, Charleston, West Virginia

, Cross Lanes Elementary, Tyler Dixon , West Ridge School, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

, West Ridge School, Vickie Morgado , St. Philip Catholic Elementary School, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

, St. Philip Catholic Elementary School, Zachary Sawhill , Oak Harbor High School, Oak Harbor, Washington

Since 2006, 400 total educators have been selected to join the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship and offered the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to embark on an educational expedition named in honor of Gilbert M. Grosvenor, chairman emeritus of the National Geographic Society, in recognition of his decades-long work supporting pre-K–12 teachers and promoting geographic education across the United States and Canada. The expeditions were donated in perpetuity to the Society by Lindblad Expeditions' Founder and CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad in 2006 to mark Grosvenor's 75th birthday and honor his service to the enhancement and advancement of geographic education.

The Fellowship is open to pre-K–12 educators, who apply and are selected through a competitive application process. Fellows take on a two-year commitment to support National Geographic's education initiatives and—in addition to being hosted aboard the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic fleet for a life-changing field-based experience—may be asked to conduct webinars, co-design resources, participate in meetups and serve as mentors to other educators.

Submissions for the 2025 Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship cohort are scheduled to open this fall. To learn more about the program, visit: https://www.nationalgeographic.org/society/education-resources/professional-development/grosvenor-teacher-fellows/

About National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions is a pioneer and global leader in journeys of deep discovery, providing immersive and authentic ship expeditions to the world's most remarkable destinations. Lindblad offers 100% carbon neutral trips that highlight nature, preserve culture and support local communities and artisans. In partnership with National Geographic, Lindblad delivers unmatched expertise, bringing together leading scientists, naturalists and researchers to inspire travelers, highlighting moments that elevate the soul, fostering a lifelong passion for the planet and its people. For more information, visit www.expeditions.com , or find us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest and LinkedIn .

