LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS ANNOUNCES MANDATORY CONVERSION OF 6.0% SERIES A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) ("Lindblad" or the "Company"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today announced that it has exercised its mandatory conversion (the "Mandatory Conversion") right on all outstanding shares of its 6.0% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), and delivered a notice of Mandatory Conversion to the holders of the Preferred Stock.

The Company's Mandatory Conversion right was achieved on January 16, 2026, as a result of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's common stock exceeding $14.25 for at least 20 out of 30 consecutive trading days.

The Company has established February 3, 2026, as the effective date for the Mandatory Conversion, at which time all 62,000 shares of Preferred Stock will be converted into approximately 9.0 million shares of Lindblad common stock. After the Mandatory Conversion—assuming no additional issuances of Lindblad common stock—Lindblad will have approximately 64.4 million shares of common stock outstanding, and no shares of Preferred Stock will remain outstanding.

"We're pleased to build on our recent progress by converting the preferred stock, which further simplifies our capital structure and strengthens our balance sheet," said Rick Goldberg, Chief Financial Officer, adding, "This provides Lindblad with greater flexibility to allocate capital in support of our long-term strategy."

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

The Company is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, educational journeys that span all seven continents through its six pioneering brands. Driven by a passion for the planet and the belief that there is always more to be discovered, the Company leads travelers to the farthest reaches of the world with an expansive portfolio of ship- and land-based expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, which offers ship-based voyages that allow guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists and naturalists, and with state-of-the-art exploration tools. In addition to its renowned modern expedition cruises, the Company's award-winning land-based brands—Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, and Wineland-Thomson Adventures—provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences. Together, these brands connect travelers with some of the planet's most inspiring natural and cultural landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for the world.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, and the Company's commitment to responsible exploration, visit investors.expeditions.com.

