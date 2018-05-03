Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Tour Revenues increased 31% to $82.4 million

Net income available to common stockholders increased $10.2 million to $10.8 million

to Adjusted EBITDA increased $11.9 million to $22.2 million

to Lindblad segment Net Yield increased 12% to $1,127 and Occupancy increased to 91%

and Occupancy increased to 91% Bookings in the first quarter of 2018 for future travel increased 20%

Repurchased $0.9 million of stock and warrants

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Sven-Olof Lindblad, President and Chief Executive Officer, said "The strong financial results delivered by Lindblad during the first quarter are a continuation of the momentum we generated during the back half of 2017 and highlights the opportunity in front of us as we continue to add vessels to our fleet. The addition of the National Geographic Quest in July of 2017 expanded our capacity by approximately 15% and as we have increased inventory we have grown our net yields and maintained high occupancy levels. This highlights the demand from both our loyal customer base and a growing audience seeking authentic expedition travel. Bookings during 2018 remain very strong, up 20% versus the same period a year ago, and we are seeing broad based demand for travel on our existing fleet, as well as for the additional two ships we will be adding over the next couple of years. The National Geographic Venture and the recently named National Geographic Endurance will further increase our capacity in high demand geographies and will provide the opportunity to build additional shareholder value in the years ahead."

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

First quarter tour revenues of $82.4 million increased $19.3 million, or 31%, as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was driven by growth of $17.3 million at the Lindblad segment and a $2.0 million increase at Natural Habitat. Excluding the estimated $9.1 million impact from voyage cancellations in the first quarter of 2017, total Company revenue would have increased 14% versus the same period a year ago.

Lindblad segment tour revenue of $70.5 million increased $17.3 million, or 32%, compared to the first quarter a year ago primarily due to a 26% increase in Available Guest Nights, mostly from the launch of the National Geographic Quest in July 2017 and the impact of voyage cancellations for necessary repairs in the first quarter a year ago. The year on year growth also reflects a 12% increase in Net Yield to $1,127 due to increased pricing and changes in itineraries as well as an increase in Occupancy to 91% due to higher demand across the fleet. Excluding the estimated $9.1 million impact from the voyage cancellations in the first quarter of 2017, Lindblad segment revenue would have increased 13% versus the same period a year ago.

Natural Habitat revenues of $12.0 million increased $2.0 million, or 20%, compared to the first quarter a year ago due primarily to higher ticket revenue from additional departures and increased pricing.

Net Income

Net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter was $10.8 million, $0.24 per diluted share, as compared with net income available to common stockholders of $0.6 million, $0.01 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017. The $10.2 million increase is primarily due to the higher operating results and $3.3 million of lower stock-based compensation expense in the current year partially offset by $1.9 million of increased tax expense, $1.3 million of higher depreciation and amortization due primarily to the addition of the National Geographic Quest to the fleet in July 2017 and costs of $1.0 million related to refinancing the Company's credit facility.

Adjusted EBITDA

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $22.2 million increased $11.9 million, or 116%, as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was driven by growth of $11.0 million at the Lindblad segment and a $0.9 million increase at Natural Habitat. Excluding the estimated $6.5 million impact from the voyage cancellations in the first quarter of 2017, total Company Adjusted EBITDA would have increased 33% versus the same period a year ago.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $20.9 million increased $11.0 million, or 112%, as compared to the first quarter a year ago as the increased tour revenues and lower charter costs, due mostly to a planned reduction in Cuba itineraries, were partially offset by operating costs on the National Geographic Quest. The first quarter of 2018 also included higher operating expenses due to the cancelled voyages in the prior year as well as higher commission expense related to the revenue growth and increased personnel costs. Excluding the estimated $6.5 million impact from the voyage cancellations in the first quarter of 2017, Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA would have increased 28% versus the same period a year ago.

Natural Habitat Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million increased $0.9 million compared to the first quarter a year ago as the revenue growth was partially offset by increased personnel and marketing costs to drive long-term growth initiatives.







For the three months ended

March 31, (In thousands)









2018

2017

Change % Tour revenues:





















Lindblad









$ 70,453

$ 53,202

$ 17,251 32% Natural Habitat









11,957

9,926

2,031 20% Total tour revenues









82,410

63,128

19,282 31% Impact of voyage cancellations









-

9,140

(9,140) NA Total tour revenues

excluding voyage cancellations









$ 82,410

$ 72,268

$ 10,142 14% Operating income:





















Lindblad









$ 13,439

$ 1,266

$ 12,173 NM Natural Habitat









932

99

833 NM Total operating income









14,371

1,365

13,006 NM Impact of voyage cancellations









-

6,464

(6,464) NA Total operating income

excluding voyage cancellations









$ 14,371

$ 7,829

$ 6,542 84% Adjusted EBITDA:





















Lindblad









$ 20,889

$ 9,842

$ 11,047 112% Natural Habitat









1,293

422

871 NM Total adjusted EBITDA









22,182

10,264

11,918 116% Impact of voyage cancellations









-

6,464

(6,464) NA Total adjusted EBITDA

excluding voyage cancellations









$ 22,182

$ 16,728

$ 5,454 33%

























The impact of the cancelled voyages in the prior year on tour revenues was calculated as booked tour revenue at the time of cancellation less insurance proceeds. The impact of the cancelled voyages on operating income and Adjusted EBITDA was calculated as booked tour revenue at the time of cancellation less insurance proceeds and estimated operating costs.

Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents were $97.3 million as of March 31, 2018, as compared with $96.4 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase primarily reflects $10.5 million in net cash provided by operating activities due to the improved operating performance and $18.0 million in net cash provided by financing activities primarily due to the increase in long-term debt associated with refinancing our credit facility. These increases were mostly offset by purchases of property and equipment of $14.5 million, primarily related to the construction of two new vessels, and a $13.2 million increase in restricted cash related to higher deposits for travel on the Company's U.S. flagged vessels.

Free cash flow use was $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 as compared with $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2017, the $16.1 million improvement is primarily due to the strong operating performance and lower capital expenditures for the construction of new vessels. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

On January 8, 2018, the Company entered into a senior secured credit agreement to make available, at the Company's option, a loan in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $107.7 million for providing financing for up to 80% of the purchase price of the Company's new expedition ice-class vessel, the National Geographic Endurance. At the Company's election, the loan will bear interest either at a fixed interest rate effectively equal to 5.78% or a floating interest rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a margin of 3.00% per annum.

On March 27, 2018, the Company refinanced its existing senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility. The new $200 million, seven-year, senior secured term loan facility bears interest at LIBOR plus 3.50%, with a potential step down to LIBOR plus 3.25% depending on the Company's credit rating. The new $45 million, five-year, revolving credit facility bears interest at LIBOR plus 3.00%. The pricing of the new term loan and revolving credit facility reflects a one percentage point rate reduction compared to the prior $175 million term loan facility and $45 million revolving credit facility. Additionally, the covenants in the new facility were modified to provide the Company with additional strategic and operational flexibility. The proceeds from the new term loan were utilized to pay down the Company's existing term loan with the remaining additional proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

LINDBLAD FLEET ACTIVITIES

The Company expanded its travel offerings in July 2017 with the launch of the National Geographic Quest, which sailed in Alaska and British Columbia during the summer before voyaging to Costa Rica and Panama for the winter season. The Company's second new-build coastal vessel, the National Geographic Venture, is currently expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company is also building a polar ice class vessel, the National Geographic Endurance, for delivery in January 2020. This state-of-the-art vessel will join the National Geographic Explorer and the National Geographic Orion as the third polar ice class vessel in the Lindblad National Geographic fleet, with the ability to voyage anywhere around the globe and specializing in polar travel. The vessel will be capable of exploring deep into the Antarctic and Arctic waters and will be built with the Ulstein X-BOW® design allowing for greater comfort and speed through rough waters. The ship-building contract for the National Geographic Endurance also includes options to build two additional polar ice class vessels.

STOCK AND WARRANT REPURCHASE PLAN

Pursuant to its existing $35 million stock and warrant repurchase plan, during the first quarter the Company repurchased 568,446 warrants for $0.8 million at an average price of $1.35 and 9,030 shares of common stock for $0.1 million at an average price of $8.98. As of April 30, 2018, the Company had repurchased 6.0 million warrants and 864,806 shares under the plan for a total of $22.9 million and had $12.1 million remaining under the plan. As of April 30, 2018, there were 45.8 million shares common stock and 10.1 million warrants outstanding.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2018 are as follows:

Tour revenues of $308 - $315 million (16 – 18% growth)

- (16 – 18% growth) Adjusted EBITDA of $54 - $57 million (24 – 31% growth)

As of April 30, 2018, the Lindblad segment had 94% of full year 2018 projected guest ticket revenues on the books versus 93% of full year 2017 revenue at the same time last year. The Company also continues to anticipate it will achieve its long-range revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules beginning on page 10.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)









As of

March 31,

As of

December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,284

$ 96,443 Restricted cash and marketable securities 20,237

7,057 Marine operating supplies 5,413

5,045 Inventories 1,826

1,794 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,661

21,351 Total current assets 147,421

131,690







Property and equipment, net 260,804

250,952 Goodwill 22,105

22,105 Intangibles, net 9,159

9,554 Other long-term assets 9,310

10,047 Total assets $ 448,799

$ 424,348







LIABILITIES





Current Liabilities:





Unearned passenger revenues $ 111,259

$ 112,238 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,702

30,422 Long-term debt - current 1,500

1,750 Total current liabilities 137,461

144,410







Long-term debt, less current portion 188,481

164,186 Deferred tax liabilties 2,791

2,444 Other long-term liabilities 692

684 Total liabilities 329,425

311,724







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES













REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 6,423

6,302







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized;





no shares issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized;





45,767,643 and 45,427,030 issued, 45,357,640 and 44,787,608 outstanding





as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 5

5 Additional paid-in capital 38,331

42,498 Retained earnings 74,615

63,819 Total stockholders' equity 112,951

106,322 Total liabilities, stockholders' equity and redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 448,799

$ 424,348









LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)





For the three months ended

March 31,









2018

2017











Tour revenues







$ 82,410

$ 63,128 Cost of tours







35,871

32,603 Gross profit







46,539

30,525















Operating expenses:













General and administrative







15,050

15,101 Selling and marketing







12,073

10,296 Depreciation and amortization







5,045

3,763 Total operating expenses







32,168

29,160















Operating income







14,371

1,365















Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net







(2,734)

(2,315) (Loss) gain on foreign currency







(451)

246 Other income (expense)







8

(263) Total other expense







(3,177)

(2,332)















Income (loss) before income taxes







11,194

(967) Income tax expense (benefit)







277

(1,592)















Net income







$ 10,917

$ 625 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest





121

29















Net income available to common stockholders







$ 10,796

$ 596















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic







45,274,540

44,707,273 Diluted







45,667,764

45,761,938















Net income per share available to common

stockholders













Basic







$ 0.24

$ 0.01 Diluted







$ 0.24

$ 0.01

















LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net income $10,917

$625 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 5,045

3,763 Amortization of National Geographic fee 727

727 Amortization of deferred financing costs

and other, net 608

552 Stock-based compensation 866

4,202 Deferred income taxes 347

(2,073) Loss (gain) on foreign currency 451

(246) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Marine operating supplies and inventories (400)

116 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,754)

(1,358) Unearned passenger revenues (939)

4,261 Write-off of unamortized issuance costs

related to debt refinancing 359

- Other long-term assets 10

29 Other long-term liabilities 8

- Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,727)

(7,861) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,518

2,737







Cash Flows From Investing Activities





Purchases of property and equipment (14,502)

(22,844) Transfer to restricted cash and marketable securities (13,180)

(4,411) Net cash used in investing activities (27,682)

(27,255)







Cash Flows From Financing Activities





Proceeds from long-term debt 200,000

- Repayments of long-term debt (170,625)

(438) Payment of deferred financing costs (6,297)

- Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans and

related tax impacts (4,179)

(1,103) Repurchase of warrants and common stock (854)

(5,572) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,045

(7,113) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (40)

(3)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 841

(31,634)







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 96,443

135,416







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 97,284

$ 103,782







Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Cash paid during the period:





Interest $ 3,012

$ 2,601 Income taxes $ 965

$ 12







Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Additional paid-in capital exercise proceeds of option shares $ 1,682

$ 168 Additional paid-in capital exchange proceeds used for option shares $ (1,682)

$ (168)









LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (In thousands) (unaudited)















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA











Consolidated



















For the three months ended

March 31,









2018

2017 Net income







$ 10,917

$ 625 Income tax expense (benefit)







277

(1,592) Interest expense, net







2,734

2,315 Depreciation and amortization







5,045

3,763 Loss (gain) on foreign currency







451

(246) Other (income) expense, net







(8)

263 Debt refinancing costs







993

- Stock-based compensation







866

4,202 National Geographic fee amortization







727

727 Reorganization costs







180

207 Adjusted EBITDA







22,182

10,264 Impact of voyage cancellations







-

6,464 Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of voyage cancellations







$ 22,182

$ 16,728















Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA







Lindblad Segment



















For the three months ended

March 31,









2018

2017 Operating income







$ 13,439

$ 1,266 Depreciation and amortization







4,684

3,440 Debt refinancing costs







993

- Stock-based compensation







866

4,202 National Geographic fee amortization







727

727 Reorganization costs







180

207 Adjusted EBITDA







20,889

9,842 Impact of voyage cancellations







-

6,464 Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of voyage cancellations







$ 20,889

$ 16,306















Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA







Natural Habitat Segment























For the three months ended

March 31,









2018

2017 Operating income







$ 932

$ 99 Depreciation and amortization







361

323 Adjusted EBITDA







$ 1,293

$ 422

















LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights,

Gross Yield, Net Yield and guest metrics) (unaudited)







Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





For the three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,518

$ 2,737 Less: purchases of property and equipment (14,502)

(22,844) Free Cash Flow $ (3,984)

$ (20,107)

Guest Metrics - Lindblad Segment

For the three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Available Guest Nights 53,917

42,722 Guest Nights Sold 48,935

37,064 Occupancy 90.8%

86.8% Maximum Guests 6,899

5,268 Number of Guests 6,177

4,601 Voyages 95

81







Calculation of Gross Yield and Net Yield





Lindblad Segment







For the three months ended

March 31, 2018

2017 Guest ticket revenues $ 62,681

$ 45,045 Other tour revenues 7,772

8,157 Tour Revenues 70,453

53,202 Less: Orion Insurance Proceeds -

(1,900) Adjusted Tour Revenues 70,453

51,302 Less: Commissions (5,554)

(4,102) Less: Other tour expenses (4,118)

(4,118) Net Revenue $ 60,781

$ 43,082 Available Guest Nights 53,917

42,722 Gross Yield $ 1,307

$ 1,201 Net Yield 1,127

1,008

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (In thousands, except for Available

Guest Nights, Gross and Net Cruise Cost Per Avail. Guest Night

and guest metrics) (unaudited)





















For the three months ended

March 31,







2018

2017 Cost of tours







$ 28,680

$ 26,372 Plus: Selling and marketing







11,262

9,312 Plus: General and administrative







12,388

12,812 Gross Cruise Cost







52,330

48,496 Less: Commission expense







(5,554) - (4,102) Less: Other tour expenses







(4,118) - (4,118) Net Cruise Cost







42,658

40,276 Less: Fuel expense







(2,110)

(1,668) Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel







40,548

38,608 Non-GAAP Adjustments:













Debt refinancing costs







(993)

- Stock-based compensation







(866)

(4,202) National Geographic fee amortization







(727)

(727) Reorganization costs







(180)

(207) Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel





$ 37,782

$ 33,472 Adjusted Net Cruise Cost







$ 39,892

$ 35,140 Available Guest Nights







53,917

42,722 Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night





$ 971

$ 1,135 Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night





791

943 Net Cruise Cost Excl. Fuel per Available Guest Night







752

904 Adj. Net Cruise Cost Excl. Fuel per Avail. Guest Night







701

783 Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night







740

823

















Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, (gain) loss on foreign currency, (gain) loss on transfer of assets, reorganization costs, and other supplemental adjustments. Other supplemental adjustments include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, executive severance costs, the National Geographic fee amortization, merger-related expenses, debt refinancing fees and acquisition-related expenses. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense, and other operating income and expense. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not take into account certain requirements, such as unearned passenger revenues, capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. The Company's use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies within the industry.

The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, the National Geographic fee amortization, merger-related expenses and acquisition-related expenses.

Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period. The Company also records the number of guest nights available on its limited land programs in this definition.

Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus merger-related expenses, selling and marketing expense, and general and administrative expense.

Gross Yield represents tour revenues less insurance proceeds divided by Available Guest Nights.

Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.

Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).

Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.

Net Revenue represents tour revenues less insurance proceeds, commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.

Net Yield represents Net Revenue divided by Available Guest Nights.

Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with the Company in a period.

Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.

Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.

