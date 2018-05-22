Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. To Present At B. Riley FBR 19th Annual Investor Conference

A link to a live audio webcast of the presentation is available here and will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of Lindblad's website at www.expeditions.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website following the presentation.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

Lindblad is an expedition travel company that works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools. Lindblad's common stock and warrants trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbols LIND and LINDW, respectively.

