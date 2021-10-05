Lindblad Expeditions Named #1 Small Ship Cruise Line In Condé Nast Travelers 2021 Readers' Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions, the small ship expedition travel company that voyages the world in partnership with National Geographic, has been recognized as the #1 small ship cruise line in Condé Nast Travelers 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The award underscores Lindblad Expeditions' excellence in 50+ years of providing transformative travel experiences in the world's most remarkable places and their commitment to inspiring people to explore and care about the planet.

This year more than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers voted in the awards, recognizing excellence throughout the travel industry around the world.

As the global leader in expedition cruising, Lindblad has built the most advanced fleet of expedition ships, offering ­­­ extraordinary travel experiences to ­100+ remarkable destinations on all seven continents. Their success and growth are reflected in the addition of the most extraordinary polar vessels, National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Resolution, to their fleet in 2021.

Building on their legacy in responsible travel and sustainability, Lindblad is a 100% carbon neutral company committed to green business operations and preserving our planet for future generations. Lindblad has raised $19+ million from curious and committed travelers since 1997 to protect the ocean, conserve wildlife, bolster local communities, support education, and enable meaningful scientific research.

"Everyone in our company is guided by 10 principles, the first being `Ensure that everything adds value to the guest experience.' Receiving this award from Condé Nast Traveler readers is both an honor and will serve to reinforce this primary principle for all of us at Lindblad Expeditions," stated Sven Lindblad, Founder and Co-Chair of the Board, Lindblad Expeditions.

"All of us at Lindblad Expeditions are very honored to receive this prestigious award from Condé Nast Traveler and their readers. I would like to thank everyone on our team for the hard work and deep passion they exhibit every day that led us to this important recognition," stated Dolf Berle, CEO, Lindblad Expeditions. "This award inspires us to explore even farther in our pursuit of life changing and wonder-filled expeditions."

