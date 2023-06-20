LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS-NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC AND FOOD & WINE ANNOUNCE NEW WINE-CENTRIC SAILINGS ALONG THE COLUMBIA AND SNAKE RIVERS

FOOD & WINE's Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle to Join Inaugural Voyage Aboard

National Geographic Sea Bird on March 31, 2024

ASPEN, Colo., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, the recognized global leader and pioneer of modern expedition travel to the world's wildest and most remote places, is teaming up with FOOD & WINE, a leading authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design, and entertaining, for a new series of gastronomic expeditions.

Aboard National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion, wine lovers and gastronomes alike will embark on an eight-day Columbia and Snake Rivers Journey Presented by FOOD & WINE expedition of the Pacific Northwest. While traveling along the Columbia and Snake rivers, guests will delve deep into the region's rich history, harvests, and landscapes, while also indulging their senses with culinary splendors and world-class wines of the region.

"The bountiful diversity in the Columbia and Snake Rivers region is every chef's dream! With the opportunity to source fresh ingredients directly from farmers along the way, this new itinerary perfectly captures the best culinary delicacies of the region," said Ana Esteves, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic. "The immensity of the canyons and gorges with miles of wheat fields and grains paired with the most stunning orchards in central Washington, the fresh wild-caught seafood of the coast, and the lush Oregon forests where our partners forage mushrooms, all make this one of my favorite culinary itineraries and a place on Earth that every food lover should visit."

When they're not off exploring by foot or Zodiac, guests will enjoy regionally inspired menus designed around ingredients and wine sourced from within 250 miles of the destination; an extensive wine list featuring more than 40 regional varietals curated by Esteves in collaboration with FOOD & WINE's Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle; nightly onboard wine tastings; and more.

"The expedition follows the Columbia River through some of the Pacific Northwest's most beautiful wine country—Oregon and Washington regions like the Columbia Gorge, Walla Walla, and others," said Isle. "It's been an adventure in itself choosing the wines for this series of exclusive expeditions and being able to taste them while in the heart of the landscape they come from should be an extraordinary experience for anyone on the trip."

Nimble, reliable, and intimately scaled, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion each feature just 31 outside cabins and suites. These U.S.-flagged vessels were purpose-built and expertly designed to navigate shallow and tight waterways, making it possible for guests to travel deeper and further than larger ships.

The inaugural Columbia and Snake Rivers Journey Presented by FOOD & WINE expedition sets sail from Portland, Oregon, on March 31, 2024, aboard National Geographic Sea Bird with Isle sailing as a special guest, and more unique programming to be announced at a later date.

To learn more about this expertly designed expedition series announced last week at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, visit www.expeditions.com/landing/foodandwine.

