Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Introduces Wild Escapes

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has announced Wild Escapes, a collection of 11 action-packed shorter voyages to experience wildness, wellness and wonder in less time. The Wild Escapes adventures – including four new itineraries – range from 5 to 9 days and explore many of the same exhilarating regions Lindblad has explored for over 40 years with their traditional programs. With most Wild Escapes offering programs of 7-days or fewer, these shorter programs are more convenient for travelers without the luxury of time to commit to an extended sojourn, but who don't want to sacrifice their ability to truly explore a region.

The introduction of this branded collection marks an exciting new chapter for Lindblad, giving them the opportunity to introduce new types of travelers to expedition travel, including families, for whom 10-day or 2+ week trips may not have worked from a scheduling perspective.

"The demand was evident when we introduced the shorter voyage concept in Galapagos and Alaska, with most departures selling out. In 2020 we will have over 100 Wild Escapes departures and have expanded the concept into regions where we have been operating for decades such as Iceland, Baja and Costa Rica, as well as relatively recent additions including as Belize and California," said Phil Auerbach, Lindblad's Chief Commercial Officer. "These programs have allowed us to introduce the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic experience to a new segment of the population and have also been popular with our existing guests who have wanted to travel with us more frequently during the year, but haven't had the time for multiple, longer-trips."

In just five days guests can explore the Channel Islands or see the iconic creatures that inspired Darwin on a weeklong cruise in Galápagos. Add two days and visit Machu Picchu, too. Go beyond Iceland's Blue Lagoon to discover far more. Enjoy close-up encounters with gray whales and their calves in Baja's Magdalena Bay. All in the company of Lindblad's renowned expedition team – expert naturalists, Lindblad-National Geographic certified photo instructors, undersea specialists, and a wellness instructor.

Highlights for each Wild Escape in the link below. Rates are per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin. Save 10% when traveling as a group of 6 or more people on select departures.

For reservations or additional information on Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic voyages to some of the most beautiful and fascinating places on Earth, visit www.expeditions.com, call 1-800-EXPEDITION (1-800-397-3348), contact your travel advisor, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

