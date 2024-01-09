LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS-NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LAUNCHES TWO NEW WAYS TO EXPLORE ANTARCTICA

Fly Across or Cruise the Drake Passage: New Itinerary Options Offer Guests More Flexibility to Visit 'The White Continent' with the Originators of Antarctic Exploration Travel

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With more travelers excited about expedition cruising than ever before, the recognized global leader and pioneer of modern expedition cruising Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has officially launched two new itineraries that bring flexibility and choice to travelers seeking to experience The White Continent.

Since 1966, Lindblad has brought curious explorers to the White Continent to experience the wonder, beauty and incredible wildlife of this extraordinary location. Traditionally, Antarctic voyages average 14 days in length, sometimes limiting the ability for guests to experience this once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Beginning next year on the intimately scaled expedition vessel and recently refurbished guest-favorite National Geographic Explorer, modern explorers will have more opportunities to explore, with options including an eight-day itinerary that flies round-trip across the Drake Passage and a 10-day itinerary that crosses the famous Drake Passage by ship with an air return from King George Island.

"No matter how many days they have to invest, helping curious explorers discover the majesty of Antarctica is a joy and a privilege we've been successfully offering for more than 50 years," said Trey Byus, Chief Expedition Officer, Lindblad Expeditions. "We know this is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for most guests, so we don't want them to miss a thing. On board our beloved purpose-designed expedition vessel, equipped with tools for immersive exploration—from double kayaks and Zodiacs that make viewing wildlife easy, to our open-bridge policy that give guests ready access to our captain and crew and the best view in the house—they won't. Instilling wonder, satisfying curiosity, and providing supreme comfort is what traveling with Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic is all about."

"Opening doors for worldwide exploration is the heart of National Geographic Expeditions, and introducing new opportunities for travelers to gain access to incredible places further extends our commitment to storytelling from an up-close perspective," said Nancy Schumacher, Senior Vice President and General Manager, National Geographic Expeditions. "Now, the options to take an expedition cruise or fly to Antarctica bring the amazing seventh continent closer as travelers seek to understand this dynamic ecosystem. On our Antarctica expeditions, travelers can learn from the in-depth knowledge of Experts and naturalists, as they illuminate and protect the wonder of the world."

ANTARCTICA DIRECT: FLY THE DRAKE PASSAGE

Ideal for eager guests who want to get a head start on their Antarctic expedition, the eight-day Antarctica Direct: Fly the Drake Passage expeditions will fly round-trip across the Drake Passage to the Chilean Base of Presidente Frey on King George Island. Home to a diverse assortment of wildlife—like Weddell and elephant seals, Adelie, chinstrap and gentoo penguins—King George Island is also home to researchers from around the world, and where guests will board the National Geographic Explorer, welcoming them upon arrival just off the coast of the tundra island. With long hours of daylight during this time of year and flexible scheduling, guests will have ample opportunities to explore the region over the next five days, whether they are watching whales at play off the bow of the ship, hiking along penguin highways, kayaking in the icy waters, or enjoying an evening Zodiac cruise while taking in the sight of diving penguins. On day seven, the ship will return to King George Island where guests will disembark the ship and fly to Puerto Natales, Chile, where they will overnight before beginning their journey home the next day. The new eight-day expedition launches with limited time inaugural pricing, including return-trip private air to King George Island. Book before January 31, 2024, and receive a special $500 Expedition Credit per guest. To learn more, visit www.expeditions.com/fly_direct.

ANTARCTICA DIRECT: SAIL AND FLY THE DRAKE PASSAGE

The new 10-day Antarctica Direct: Sail and Fly the Drake Passage expedition was designed for the adventurous traveler who wants to experience it all—from flying high above the clouds to cruising the infamous Drake Passage. On this new itinerary, guests will embark National Geographic Explorer in Ushuaia, Argentina, and spend two days crossing the legendary 500-mile-wide Drake Passage to reach the icy desert of Antarctica. There, they will spend five days exploring the Antarctica by foot, Zodiac, kayak, ship, and even cross-country skis, before arriving to King George Island, where they will board their chartered flight at the Chilean Base of Presidente Frey and begin their journey home. The new 10-day expedition launches with limited time inaugural pricing, including outbound private air to King George Island. Book before January 31, 2024, and receive a special $1,000 Expedition Credit per guest. For itinerary details, visit www.expeditions.com/sail_fly.

Upcoming in 2024-25, the brand will bring some of the world's most renowned scientists, birders, archaeologists, mountaineers, and researchers onboard to educate guests as they journey through Antarctica. Throughout the 2023-24 season, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic will also be hosting more than 20 Visiting Scientists sailing as part of the brands' leading-edge program that enables imperative research using the ships as a catalyst towards a more environmentally focused future. While on board, guests on select departures will have the opportunity to aide scientists and to play a vital role in various research projects, assisting with data collection, wildlife spotting, and hands-on research.

Now, with seven unique Antarctica itineraries and nearly 50 departures for the 2024-25 season to choose from, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic is offering more opportunities than ever before to explore The White Continent with the first company to take citizen explorers to the region nearly 60 years ago.

Today, hundreds of expertly led Antarctic expeditions later, Lindblad Expeditions operates three world-class vessels equipped with best-in-class tools for discovery and elements for guest comfort, including two cutting-edge Category A (PC5) ice class polar vessels National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Resolution, designed for exploration of the White Continent due to this industry-leading ice class certification and innovative X-Bow design. Last year, the suites on board National Geographic Explorer underwent a dramatic revitalization, now reflecting the stunning, sleek Scandinavian design that has become the hallmark of the brand's polar fleet and featuring a state-of-the-art Command Center chock-full of tech and tools exclusive to suite guests.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic's new Fly the Drake Passage program, visit www.expeditions.com/destinations/antarctica.

About Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic :

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic reveals the beauty and wonder of the world by leading high quality, authentic and immersive travel to the world's most remarkable and wild places. The brand offers expeditions in 120+ destinations across all seven continents for curious and discerning travelers seeking to experience the world from a new perspective.

For reservations or additional information on Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic voyages to some of the most beautiful, remote, and fascinating places on Earth, visit www.expeditions.com, call (855) 734-3271 to speak to an Expedition Specialist, or contact a travel advisor. Connect with Lindblad Expeditions on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions