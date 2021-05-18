Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic To Reactivate Two Additional Ships In Alaska This Summer

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has announced plans to add additional voyages for the 2021 season in Alaska this summer. Due to robust demand for their Alaska programming, Lindblad will reactivate its two remaining U.S.-flagged vessels – and has added an additional 13 departures. The 62-guest sister ships, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion will explore Alaska on a series of Wild Escape departures starting June 25, 2021 and continuing through August.

The 6-day Wild Alaska Escape: Juneau to Ketchikan and Wild Alaska Escape: Sitka to Juneau voyages explore Alaska on an active, exciting expedition to see the region's iconic wildlife and epic landscapes in the compact time frame of one work week. Guests will hike through forests of towering trees, kayak long routes deep into glacially carved fjords, with opportunities for active adventure —all with our nimble expedition ship as their moving base camp. Guests looking for a more epic voyage can combine both Wild Alaska Escapes and benefit from 10% off. Rates begin at $4,570 per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin.

All guests 16 years of age and over will be required to be vaccinated prior to travelling onboard. A complete list of health and safety protocols are listed here. Key components include: negative COVID-19 tests, daily guest temperature checks, and thorough cleaning protocols. From start to finish, guests will travel exclusively with their expedition community.

