LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS-NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC UNVEILS TWO NEW GALÁPAGOS VESSELS: NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC DELFINA AND NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC GEMINI

Bookings Now Live Online and Via Travel Advisors for Departures Starting in February 2025

New Intimately Scaled, Purpose-Built Ships to Sail Year-Round in the Galápagos Islands, Offering More Departures, More Expedition Staff, and More Opportunities to Experience the Wonders of the Iconic Archipelago

Lindblad Expeditions is the Longest-Standing International Operator in the Galápagos, Since Pioneering Expedition Cruising in the Region Together with Legendary Ecuadorian Eduardo Proaño in 1967

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has unveiled the two newest additions to the pioneering expedition cruise brand's fleet, the 16-guest National Geographic Delfina and the 48-guest National Geographic Gemini. Following separate revitalizations in early 2025, the two purpose-built expedition vessels will embark on their inaugural voyages on February 14, 2025, and March 14, 2025, respectively.

"The launch of National Geographic Delfina and National Geographic Gemini represent a significant milestone for Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, doubling the size of our fleet in the Galápagos and further strengthening our deep ties to the islands and their people," said Sven-Olof Lindblad, Founder and CEO, Lindblad Expeditions. "These two ships will diversify our range of offerings, capitalizing on our nearly 60 years of providing expeditions to these enchanted islands."

"We are excited to offer even more opportunities for our travelers to experience the Galapagos Islands, which is a quintessential National Geographic destination," said Nancy Schumacher, senior vice president and general manager, National Geographic Expeditions. "These voyages are steeped in learning and action-packed excursions led by expert naturalists with a passion for preserving and protecting the vast wildlife found throughout this one-of-a-kind archipelago. And an expedition aboard these new vessels will be filled with awe-inspiring experiences that will deepen our travelers' understanding of this important chain of islands and its incredible biodiversity."

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC DELFINA

Designed to bring guests closer together while they explore the wild Galápagos archipelago, National Geographic Delfina is the most intimate ship in the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic fleet.

Setting sail February 14, 2025, this sleek, contemporary vessel is a luxury catamaran designed for cruising the Galápagos Islands in style and comfort. The elegant, well-appointed National Geographic Delfina accommodates just 16 guests in eight spacious, air-conditioned staterooms adorned with polished wood décor and featuring either a private balcony (Category 5) or direct access to an expansive outer deck (Category 4). The ship, the smallest in Lindblad Expeditions' growing fleet, is named in honor of the Company's Founder Sven-Olof Lindblad's youngest daughter, Delfina.

On board, the open-air Observation Deck offers guests sweeping 360-degree views of the islands, with a cozy shaded area for relaxation, a Whirlpool Hot Tub, and lounge chairs to kick-up their feet and take in their surroundings or stargaze. On the wrap-around Upper Deck, guests can dine al fresco at the Outdoor Café and enjoy spectacular island views from the bow as they watch for dolphins, whales, and other dazzling endemic marine life. The Dining Room, Bar, and Lounge with library are also found on the Main Deck.

National Geographic Delfina will sail year-round in the archipelago, offering two new itineraries: the 10-day Galápagos by Catamaran: An Intimate Voyage—which allows guests to experience the Galápagos aboard the stylish and stable catamaran with just 16 fellow guests—and the 16-day Galápagos by Catamaran + Machu Picchu and Peru's Land of the Inca—which combines the wilds of the Galápagos and the wonders of Peru in one grand expedition.

On National Geographic Delfina, guests will explore Galápagos in good company, with two veteran Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic expedition staff, an Expedition Leader and National Geographic certified photo instructor, both licensed naturalists. Staff are certified as Field Educators to offer the National Geographic Global Explorers program for kids and teens as well. The intimate vessel will still be equipped with state-of-the-art tools for exploration for guests, including Zodiacs, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and complete snorkeling gear.

At just 16 guests, the intimately scaled National Geographic Delfina is perfect for family vacations, affinity groups, private charters, and couples looking for a more personal escape. Bookings for National Geographic Delfina's inaugural season are now available online at www.expeditions.com and via travel advisor.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC GEMINI

The highly maneuverable, shallow-draft National Geographic Gemini was purpose built to explore remote areas with ease and in extreme comfort. The 48-guest National Geographic Gemini features 27 well-appointed, outward-facing accommodations, offering guests the choice of larger suites, cabins with private balconies, and a mix of solo, double, and triple-occupancy options.

The Upper Deck on National Geographic Gemini features a Whirlpool Hot Tub, and windowed Fitness Center and Spa, ideal for unwinding after an eventful, adventure-filled day. An Outdoor Café on the Lounge Deck beckons guests to bask in the sun and dine al fresco, with another glass-wrapped restaurant on the Marina Deck available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The sun-soaked Lounge is ideal for presentations and informal gatherings, with a large bar and well-stocked library adjacent to the ship's reception area.

Carrying a fleet of quick-to-deploy Mark VI Zodiacs, a glass-bottom boat, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and complete snorkeling gear, National Geographic Gemini is well-equipped for exploring the Galápagos Islands and marine reserve.

Guests on board National Geographic Gemini can choose between two iconic year-round itineraries: the 10-day Exploring Galápagos: One Week Sailing the Islands—where they will travel by zodiac to beautiful beaches, kayak or stand-up paddleboard along volcanic shores, explore wildlife on land or under the sea—and the 16-day Exploring Galápagos + Machu Picchu and Peru's Land of the Inca—which also includes a several-day extension exploring the culture and history of Peru and the legendary ruins of Machu Picchu. Bookings for both itineraries on board National Geographic Gemini are now available both online at www.expeditions.com and via travel advisor. To commemorate the ship's inaugural season, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic will be offering guests who book select departures on board National Geographic Gemini an unprecedented 25% Wild Adventures Savings, plus an additional $1,000 off per child.

From the food and beverage program meticulously crafted in partnership with Ecuadorian chefs to highlight the four regions of Ecuador with locally sourced and regionally farmed high-quality ingredients, to artwork and decor created by local artists and artisans, future National Geographic Delfina and National Geographic Gemini guests will be immersed in the beauty and wonder of Ecuador both on and off the ships.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic's offerings in the Galápagos, visit www.expeditions.com/destinations/galapagos. Information about Lindblad Expeditions' growing fleet of 19 owned, leased and chartered expedition vessels can be found at www.expeditions.com/about/fleet.

