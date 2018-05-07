Linde CRYOCLEAN® CO2 Snow cleaning system eliminates solvents for foaming

The patented CRYOCLEAN Snow cleaning system uses a stream of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) dry ice particles to remove residues from plastic parts prior to painting. Combined with compressed air and ejected from a proprietary high- pressure nozzle., the dry ice stream blasts dirt and surface residues from parts such as automotive bumpers and polycarbonate headlamp lenses.

"Our automated CRYOCLEAN Snow system can be integrated into the production line for maximum productivity," said Ed Smith, Linde Plastics Applications Specialist. "It shortens the cleaning cycle time, streamlines the process and has a smaller footprint than water cleaning methods. Treated parts are dry because the CRYOCLEAN Snow system doesn't use water."

Cutting Costs, Streamlining Production

The CRYOCLEAN Snow cleaning system lowers producers' initial investment and operating costs by reducing water and energy usage. Unlike other CO 2 cleaning processes, the CRYOCLEAN technology avoids handling issues associated with dry ice pellets, and requires little maintenance.

CO 2 is inert, so there are no ozone-depleting solvents and no potential for oxidizing metal as with aqueous-based cleaning systems. Because the CO 2 snow sublimates directly after use, there are no cleaning agent residues.

The CRYOCLEAN Snow system has been proven in a variety of industrial cleaning applications, including pretreating plastic surfaces prior to painting and cleaning injection molds for plastic parts.

Linde provides supply solutions for CRYOCLEAN installations ranging from gas supply and storage systems through supply lines and pressure/temperature control systems. The supply system, based on the Linde PRESUS® C pressure boosting system for liquid CO 2 , is designed to meet the exacting pressure and temperature control needs of snow blasting.

