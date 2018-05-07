Linde CRYOCLEAN® CO2 Snow cleaning system eliminates solvents for foaming

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The solvent-free CRYOCLEAN® Snow cleaning system from Linde LLC offers producers of plastic parts both operating and environmental advantages over solvent-based and aqueous systems. Balancing efficiency with environmental protection, the fully automated CRYOCLEAN Snow system reduces energy usage and costs compared with water and solvent based cleaning systems. Linde will highlight the CRYOCLEAN Snow system at NPE 2018 May 7-11 in Orlando, Fla, Booth #S24207.
The patented CRYOCLEAN Snow cleaning system uses a stream of carbon dioxide (CO2) dry ice particles to remove residues from plastic parts prior to painting. Combined with compressed air and ejected from a proprietary high- pressure nozzle., the dry ice stream blasts dirt and surface residues from parts such as automotive bumpers and polycarbonate headlamp lenses.
"Our automated CRYOCLEAN Snow system can be integrated into the production line for maximum productivity," said Ed Smith, Linde Plastics Applications Specialist. "It shortens the cleaning cycle time, streamlines the process and has a smaller footprint than water cleaning methods. Treated parts are dry because the CRYOCLEAN Snow system doesn't use water."
Cutting Costs, Streamlining Production
The CRYOCLEAN Snow cleaning system lowers producers' initial investment and operating costs by reducing water and energy usage. Unlike other CO2 cleaning processes, the CRYOCLEAN technology avoids handling issues associated with dry ice pellets, and requires little maintenance.
CO2 is inert, so there are no ozone-depleting solvents and no potential for oxidizing metal as with aqueous-based cleaning systems. Because the CO2 snow sublimates directly after use, there are no cleaning agent residues.
The CRYOCLEAN Snow system has been proven in a variety of industrial cleaning applications, including pretreating plastic surfaces prior to painting and cleaning injection molds for plastic parts.
Linde provides supply solutions for CRYOCLEAN installations ranging from gas supply and storage systems through supply lines and pressure/temperature control systems. The supply system, based on the Linde PRESUS® C pressure boosting system for liquid CO2, is designed to meet the exacting pressure and temperature control needs of snow blasting.
For more information, visit the Linde NPE booth #S24207, or contact Linde (www.lindeus.com), 800-755-9277.
About The Linde Group
In the 2017 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of USD 21.1 bn (EUR 17.113 bn), making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 58,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.
For more information, see The Linde Group online at www.linde.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linde-cryoclean-co2-snow-cleaning-system-eliminates-solvents-for-foaming-300643566.html
SOURCE Linde North America, Inc.
Share this article