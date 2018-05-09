Linde Distributor Association to Celebrate Milestone 25

"Our members are reporting strong growth in 2018 as U.S. manufacturing and service industries continue at a historic pace," said Falconer, speaking at the LDA's annual board meeting in Atlanta in April. "We are excited by our members' growth and by the partnerships we've developed."

Established in 1993, LDA enables its independent gases and equipment distributor members to leverage their purchasing power to achieve volume discounts and earn rebates from equipment suppliers. The organization offers joint marketing programs to improve sales effectiveness, and hosts educational and discussion forums on common business issues.

At the annual board meeting, the LDA board reviews and approves new annual partner offerings through its committees and confirms the association's annual initiatives.

During the April meeting, Tom Biedermann, Vice President of Airweld (Farmingdale, NY) and Kelly Root, Vice President of Capitol Welders Supply (Baton Rouge, LA) updated the board on the renewal of several long-term partnerships as well as new relationships that will add to the strength and capabilities of LDA members. "Our suppliers seek to deliver value and innovation that support our members to be the leading gas and hardgoods suppliers in today's markets," Biedermann said.

Terry Hall, Co-chairman of LDA commented on the quality of the presentations from the committee leadership. "It's critical that all our members stay abreast of all the new products and services the vendors have to offer, as well as the various deals that are coming down the pipe," he said.

