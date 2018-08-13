Linde lowers cost of ozone generation for drinking water utilities

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new oxygen recovery system that dramatically reduces oxygen (O 2 ) consumption during ozone (O 3 ) production for water treatment will be featured by Linde LLC at WEFTEC 2018 in New Orleans, October 1-3, at booth #7313.

The patented OZORA™ oxygen recovery system, jointly tested and validated with SUEZ at a drinking water treatment plant, significantly lowers ozonation operating costs. Ozone generators typically convert only about 10 percent of the O 2 used in the process to O 3 . The new system efficiently separates O 3 and recycles the unused O 2 back to the O 3 generator, significantly reducing O 2 consumption, up to 60 percent.

"This innovation is important not just for drinking water treatment facilities currently using ozonation, but also for those considering new ozonation systems," said Peter Studer, program manager for water treatment, Linde LLC. "Ozonation improves filtration and addresses concerns about chlorine disinfection byproducts and micropollutants. The OZORA system brings this higher level of technology within reach and makes it more affordable."

Also at WEFTEC, Linde will present two exclusive portable solutions for supplemental treatments:

SOLVOX ® Mobile, an oxygenation unit, helps wastewater plants cope with peak loads, maintenance downtime or replacement of aeration equipment.

SOLVOCARB® Mobile, a carbon-dioxide injection unit for efficiently controlling the pH of water.

The proprietary units are part of the Linde families of SOLVOX oxygenation systems and SOLVOCARB CO 2 injection systems. Using CO 2 for alkalinity control avoids the safety hazards and overtreatment issues associated with mineral acids.

Linde, a global leader in industrial gases and engineering technologies, also supplies bulk O 2 and nitrogen gases for O 3 production, as well as bulk O 2 and CO 2 for municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

For more information, visit Linde at WEFTEC, booth #7313 or contact Linde (www.lindeus.com), 800-755-9277.

