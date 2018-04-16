Linde Tackles Additive Manufacturing Quality

"These industries demand documented consistency in AM processes, and Linde offers gas-based technologies and know-how to help meet strict quality requirements," he said.

As a global leader in industrial gases and technology, the Linde Group collaborates with universities and manufacturers, such as Airbus Group Innovations, to improve AM processes. In addition, Linde opened an Additive Manufacturing global R&D Center near Munich in 2016, where the laboratory is focusing on the effect of atmospheric gases and gas mixtures on metal powders to optimize layering processes during 3D printing.

The novel Linde gas-based technologies to be showcased at RAPID include the following:



Incoming Quality: High-end AM depends not only on the incoming quality of metal powders, but also on storage conditions of sensitive powder metals such as aluminum or titanium alloys before use. The ADDvance® powder cabinet purges the storage atmosphere with inert gas, while tightly controlling temperature and humidity.

3D Process Quality: Unwanted gases can enter an AM chamber in several ways -- through insufficient purging, loose supply connections, or through the powder metal itself. The Linde ADDvance O 2 precision atmosphere monitoring system precisely controls O 2 and humidity levels by continuously analyzing the powder chamber atmosphere. The portable unit is ideal for powder-bed laser fusion processes.

Finish Quality: Surface oxides, unfused powders, or other residues need to be removed from AM parts prior to further processing or surface finishing. Linde CRYOCLEAN® AM cleaning technology uses CO 2 snow plus blasting abrasives to remove difficult residues cost-effectively and without water.

For an additive manufacturing video about Linde gas technology visit:

http://www.lindeus.com/en/processes/additive_manufacturing_processes/index.html.

Linde LLC offers a portfolio of solutions for the ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy industries, ranging from gases and equipment to services and process consulting, for powder metal production, additive manufacturing, combustion, heat treatment and cooling. For more information, visit Linde at booth #1347, or contact Linde (www.lindeus.com), 800-755-9277.

About The Linde Group

In the 2017 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of USD 21.1 bn (EUR 17.113 bn), making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 58,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.

For more information, see The Linde Group online at www.linde.com

