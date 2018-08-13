Linde to report on results of OZORA™ system at SUEZ

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the International Ozone Association's (IOA) annual conference in Las Vegas, August 20-23, Linde LLC will present results of its patented OZORA™ oxygen recovery system, collected from an installation at a 200-million-gallon-per-day (mgd) SUEZ drinking water treatment facility. After more than 1,000 hours of operation, the commercial testing further confirms that the Linde technology can significantly reduce operating expenses for ozone generators, largely through dramatic reductions in oxygen (O 2 ) consumption. Additional cost savings are also likely due to cleaner ozone generator operation.

Steven Finley, Linde project manager for the OZORA system, is scheduled to recap results at 4 p.m. PT in an IOA technical session on Tuesday, August 21st.

About 90 percent of the oxygen used by ozone generators is not converted to ozone (O 3 ). The OZORA system works through selective adsorption, efficiently recycling O 2 for reuse by the generator. Linde and SUEZ jointly validated the OZORA technology beginning in 2016 and presented results at the IOA conference in 2017.

Ozonation systems are of growing importance to drinking water treatment facilities to help control micropollutants, improve filtration and support disinfection.

Linde, a global leader in industrial gases and engineering, also supplies bulk O 2 and nitrogen gases for O 3 production, as well as bulk O 2 and CO 2 for municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, contact Linde (www.lindeus.com), 800-755-9277.

About The Linde Group



In the 2017 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of USD 21.1 bn (EUR 17.113 bn), making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 58,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.

About SUEZ in North America



SUEZ in North America operates across all 50 states and Canada with 3,350 employees dedicated to environmental sustainability and leading the resource revolution. The company provides drinking water, wastewater and waste collection service to 7.3 million people on a daily basis; treats 577 million gallons of water and 997 million gallons of wastewater each day; delivers water treatment and advanced network solutions to 16,000 industrial and municipal sites; processes 55,000 tons of waste for recycling; rehabilitates and maintains water assets for more than 4,000 municipal and industrial customers; and manages $4.2 billion in total assets. The company posted revenues of $1.275 billion in 2016 and is a subsidiary of Paris-based SUEZ.

For more information, visit www.lindeus.com.

