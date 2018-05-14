Linde Wins U.S. Dept. Of Energy Grants for Carbon Capture Projects

"This represents a significant step toward addressing climate change," said Krish Krishnamurthy, Head of Group R&D – Americas in the Technology & Innovation Function for The Linde Group. "These two projects are key to improving energy efficiency and scaling up cost-effective, post-combustion carbon capture technology for power plants."

On one project, which runs through 2020, Linde is taking the lead role to develop and validate technologies to minimize solvent loss in the post-combustion carbon capture process by pre-treating flue-gas laden with aerosols. Reducing solvent loss by mitigating the effect of aerosols improves the efficiency of carbon capture systems and makes them more economically viable. Testing will be performed at the University of Illinois' Abbott power plant, which supplies power and steam to the campus.

"From a global perspective, coal continues to be an important fuel for electricity generation," said Dr. Kevin O'Brien, Director of the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center and Interim Director of the Illinois State Water Survey. "It is necessary to take steps to make fossil-powered power plants more sustainable. This is an opportunity for Illinois to position itself as a global leader in capture research and development."

Washington University in St. Louis, which has a leading capability in aerosol science, is also a project partner.

On the second project, which the DOE is awarding in annual phases, the University of Illinois is taking the lead. Linde and project partner BASF will complete the design and pre-engineering needed to scale up the Linde-BASF advanced post-combustion capture process, utilizing BASF's OASE® blue technology, at a 10-MW capacity large pilot. Linde and BASF will seek to demonstrate increased energy efficiency compared with previous pilots in Germany and Alabama and will also evaluate the suitability of two Illinois power plants for potential pilot sites.

The project team will then provide a Phase 2 proposal to the DOE for front-end engineering of the large pilot. If selected by the DOE, the team will follow up to complete the engineering of the large pilot and prepare a potential Phase 3 project, involving its construction, operation and testing.

About The Linde Group

In the 2017 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of USD 21.1 bn (EUR 17.113 bn), making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 58,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.

For more information, see The Linde Group online at www.linde.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linde-wins-us-dept-of-energy-grants-for-carbon-capture-projects-300647665.html

SOURCE Linde North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lindeus.com

