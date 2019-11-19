Linden Bulk Transportation Significantly Reduces DOT-Recordable Accidents Following Adoption of SmartDrive Program

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced that Linden Bulk Transportation LLC has experienced dramatic safety improvements since adopting the SmartDrive program in 2018.

"We are preventing accidents before they occur, which is particularly important given the DOT's use of recorded accidents to determine trucking company safety rankings," commented Michael Salz, president, Linden Bulk Transportation. "With the insurance rate hikes across the industry, unlike many companies that have seen premiums rise precipitously, our rates have remained nearly flat due to our improved safety record."

A subsidiary of Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation, Linden has provided superior bulk distribution service for over 35 years. Odyssey's bulk transportation businesses provide safe, reliable and cost-effective services for over-the-road tank truck, and ISO tanks for domestic and international shipments. As a single-source solution for North American distribution needs, Odyssey leverages its extensive network to provide its clients with competitive pricing and dependable services.

Linden first deployed the SmartDrive program across its entire fleet of company-owned vehicles following a competitive review and head-to-head pilot program, during which the business experienced a 55% improvement in its SmartDrive Safety Score, while maintaining nearly 100% coaching performance. More recently, the company enhanced its safety program with the addition of SmartDrive Extended Recording, which helps capture hard-to-get, low impact incidents that are not triggered by other systems. It then informs the fleet when a minor incident occurred or if an incident interrupts a delivery. This capability helps with sideswipes, workers compensation claims and driver compliance with company policy. In line with SmartDrive's commitment to innovation and system openness, the flexible and extensible nature of the SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence platform allows fleets to easily add on additional capabilities without changing the core platform.

"Adopting SmartDrive is instrumental in changing the culture at Linden. We're saving money while saving lives," added Salz. "We continued rolling out SmartDrive to our lease purchase vehicles and our owner-operators, along with our yard horses and company-owned pickup trucks. With over 200 cameras installed, we know our drivers and our company are safer, and we're attracting more drivers because of it. SmartDrive has been an outstanding partner, doing all the legwork for us and providing exceptional service."

Linden also appreciates the managed service aspect of the SmartDrive program, noting it provides insight and saves safety managers time. By alleviating the heavy lifting for the fleet, safety managers are focusing on their daily responsibilities. "Safety is paramount for us and the SmartDrive managed service provides insight into what actually occurs, taking what we've been doing to the next level," commented Salz.

"We couldn't be more pleased with our continued partnership with Linden and the exceptional results the company has experienced since deploying SmartDrive," noted Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "What Michael and his team have done exemplifies the tangible and sustained value of the video-based safety and analytics program. The benefits of a fully managed service coupled with the fleet's commitment to build and nurture a culture of safety have made a substantial impact on Linden's bottom line."

About Odyssey Logistics & Technology

Linden Bulk Transportation is a subsidiary of Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey), a global logistics solutions provider with a freight network exceeding $3B globally. Odyssey's services include intermodal services, trucking services, international services, warehousing services, managed services and consulting. With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, Odyssey operates across all modes of transport with TL/LTL trucking, containership, rail, air, and bulk transport including bulk truck, ISO Tank, railcar and tanker, as well as food-grade product lines.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years, has recorded over 15 billion miles and compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 250 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

