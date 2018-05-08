Linden Capital Partners Raises $1.5 Billion For Fund IV

Similar to Linden's prior funds, Fund IV was oversubscribed, exceeding its target of $1.25 billion and hitting its hard cap. "We truly appreciate the support from our investors, which include endowments, global financial institutions, and pension funds," said Linden President and Managing Partner, Tony Davis. "Linden will continue to execute its consistent strategy in Fund IV. This strategy consists of implementing its proprietary value creation programs, emphasizing human capital, and leveraging the integrated expertise of its operating partners and investment professionals to build market-leading healthcare companies."

Since its inaugural fund in 2005, Linden has pursued an investment strategy in private equity focused on adding significant value to middle market healthcare companies in the services, medical products, specialty distribution, and pharmaceutical sectors, among others. Linden expanded its resources throughout the deployment phase of its third fund, including the addition of four new investment professionals, five new operating partners, and an additional member to the firm's finance team.

Linden Capital Partners closed its first fund of $200 million in 2005, its second fund of $375 million in 2010, and its third fund of $750 million in 2015.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisors and Park Hill Group LLC served as placement advisor.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on leveraged buyouts in the healthcare industry. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: i) healthcare specialization, ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and iii) strategic relationships with large corporations. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linden-capital-partners-raises-1-5-billion-for-fund-iv-300644956.html

SOURCE Linden Capital Partners

Related Links

www.lindenllc.com

