Linden Creek Expands Luxury Home Staging and Interior Design Services to Houston & Katy, TX

HOUSTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Creek, a luxury interior design and home staging firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise location serving West Houston, Katy, and the surrounding communities. This expansion reflects Linden Creek's continued national growth and its mission to deliver thoughtful, high-impact design solutions that help homes perform in one of the country's most active and competitive real estate markets.

The West Houston franchise is led by Sydney Broussard, a seasoned business professional with nearly a decade of operations leadership experience at Fortune 500 companies. As the owner of Linden Creek Houston, Sydney brings that same standard for excellence to every home she touches, helping agents, builders, and homeowners across River Oaks, West University, Bellaire, Memorial, and Katy present properties at their full potential.

Houston's real estate market remains one of the most active in the nation. According to the Houston Association of Realtors, newly signed purchase contracts reached their highest level in four years heading into summer 2026, with luxury home sales leading the market. In this environment, professional staging and intentional interior design give listings a measurable edge, helping properties connect with buyers faster and at stronger values.

Sydney's work spans vacant home staging, photo prep services, full-service interior design, and model home design. For real estate professionals, she is a strategic partner who understands the stakes of every listing. For homeowners and builders, she delivers an experience that is elevated and built around results.

"Houston is one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the country, and I'm proud to bring Linden Creek's design expertise to this community," said Sydney Broussard, owner of Linden Creek Houston. "Whether you're selling or designing your forever home, my goal is to make sure every space is seen at its best, and that the results speak for themselves."

Linden Creek is trusted by top real estate agents and builders nationwide for its ability to help properties sell faster and at higher values. The firm's buyer-focused approach emphasizes layout, scale, and visual clarity to showcase each home's full potential, backed by a team with over $1.5 billion in staged real estate and a track record of helping homes sell in half the industry average time.

With this opening, Linden Creek now operates in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Southeast Charlotte, Lake Norman, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Greenville and Charleston, South Carolina; Princeton and Morristown, New Jersey; New Hope and Central/Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Sarasota and Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia; Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and West Houston and Katy, Texas. Locations opening soon include Summit and Montclair, New Jersey.

For information about Linden Creek franchise opportunities, visit linden-creek.com/franchise.

To learn more about Linden Creek Houston, visit linden-creek.com/west-houston-tx.

Sydney Broussard is the owner of Linden Creek Houston, serving West Houston, Katy, River Oaks, West University, Bellaire, and Memorial. Connect with Sydney at [email protected] or 713.997.4471 to explore how staging and design services can position your home to stand out in the market.

Media Contact

Zoe Fisher, Linden Creek Marketing Director [email protected]

SOURCE Linden Creek